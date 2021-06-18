Now here was a guy Friday on the Torrey Pines South Course, leading the whole magnificent field by two shots at one point before Bland bogeyed No. 8, the 17th hole he tried. His seven birdies offset his three bogeys. He started off on No. 10 with your hopeful everyday 28-footer for birdie, then drained them from 10 feet on No. 13, 18 feet on No. 16 and 12 feet on No. 17. Around the turn, he went from 102 yards to seven feet on No. 2, 158 to three feet on No. 4, and went ahead and plunked one in from 12 feet on No. 6.