That was one of the topics when I was talking to all the [GM] candidates [to] see where everybody was at. The two guys that were probably the most similar were Martin and Marty. It was either, “Hey, we got to go out and identify that guy in the draft right away, and what are we willing to give up if we do that?” And two is, “If we don’t want to give that up, where can we be with our quarterback situation if we got a veteran guy?”