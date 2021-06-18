On Friday, she took a step back to the Olympics. Forty-five minutes before her heat, Cooper’s coach told her it would be too hot in Monday’s 5,000-meter final to reach the qualifying standard of 15:10, so she should try for it if she felt good. About three laps into the race, Cooper started breaking away. She ran almost the entire race alone, the half-full stadium roaring, all the athletes on the field clapping and shouting. Cooper crossed the line in 15:07 — three seconds clear. If she finishes in the top three Monday — a feat made easier by Houlihan’s absence — she’ll head back to the Olympics.