Ryan Crouser, a ginger-ponytailed 28-year-old with sewer-pipe arms from Boring, Ore., twirled in a circle and heaved a 16-pound iron ball farther than any man in history. Even as the shot continued on its long descent, Crouser thrust his arms over his head. The crowd at Hayward Field stood and cheered. The shot thudded into dirt 23.37 meters away, the new world record by a quarter of a meter.
“To have that world record for so long, it felt like a weight was lifted to finally get it,” Crouser said in an interview on NBC.
The old record had stood since May 1990. It had belonged to a thrower named Randy Barnes. Months after he threw the shot 23.12, Barnes tested positive for anabolic steroids. In 1998, Barnes received a lifetime ban for using androstenedione. A hallowed measure of the sport could not be trusted, but it could not be wiped away, either.
And then Friday night, in the wake of star middle-distance runner Shelby Houlihan’s contested four-year ban for the steroid nandrolone, it was. Crouser was competing for the first time at the new Hayward Field. He had been to the old one for the first time in fifth grade, where in the junior Olympics he threw the javelin.
Crouser had circled the record for years. He won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games with an Olympic record. In May, he heaved a throw 23.01 meters, fourth-best all-time and only 11 centimeters short of a world record set 31 years ago.
When he walked into the circle for his fourth throw Friday night, he believed the power would be there. “Just go slow,” Crouser told himself.
The moment it left his hands, Crouser began celebrating. He waited to see the distance on the scoreboard, and it popped up: 23.37. He comes from a throwing family — his dad was a discus alternate at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. And now the name Crouser would find a place in record books.
“Any track and field athlete, you start throwing or you starting doing any event, and you start thinking about being the best … or throwing the farthest or running the fastest,” Crouser said on NBC. “It’s something I’ve thought of I don’t know how many times. When I was this tall, I’d take a throw and throw my hands up and be like, ‘Oh, that one beat Randy Barnes!’ ”
On a night when the athletes wrested the spotlight from the controversy of Houlihan’s four-year ban, Crouser’s throw stood out. And yet, Allyson Felix may have provided the most compelling presence. Yes, discus thrower Vallarie Allman set a trials record with a 229.8-meter hurl in qualifying; Sha’Carri Richardson announced her trials arrival with a blazing 100-meter heat victory, raising her hands above her dyed-orange hair as she crossed the line; and world champion Donovan Brazier ran an effortlessly dominant 800 meters heat.
But Felix is royalty. The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics disappointed her acutely. She would have to continue training at an Olympic level not until age 34, but 35. As the weeks and months wore in the awful spring of 2020, one of the greatest figures of American track and field resorted to the same pastime as most everyone else. She searched for silver linings.
The brightest of them sat in her father’s lap Friday at Hayward Field, wearing a Cocomelon T-shirt and two white bows in her hair. Camryn, Felix’s 2½-year-old daughter, may not have been old enough to understand watching her mother run last year. On Friday night, she clapped and smiled as Felix crossed the tape.
“She’s so aware,” Felix said. “She’s able to enjoy this as well.”
In so many ways, these trials are different for Felix. Her fifth and final trials will be a challenge rather than a coronation. She is a mother, having come back from a harrowing birth for both her and Camryn that threatened both of their lives. And yet, her first appearance at the trials also brought the familiar — her upright posture, her smooth stride, her reaching the finish line first. Felix opened her bid to make her fifth Olympics by winning a first-round 400-meter heat in 50.99 seconds.
The most inspiring performance belonged to 29-year-old Abbey Cooper in a 5,000-meter heat. Cooper, then Abbey D’Agostino, had a memorable and tragic 2016 Olympics. Early in her race, she tripped, twisted her knee and tumbled to the track with New Zealander Nikki Hamblin. D’Agostino helped up Hamblin, encouraged her and finished the race in last place. Cooper left the track in a wheelchair with a torn ACL.
On Friday, she took a step back to the Olympics. Forty-five minutes before her heat, Cooper’s coach told her it would be too hot in Monday’s 5,000-meter final to reach the qualifying standard of 15:10, so she should try for it if she felt good. About three laps into the race, Cooper started breaking away. She ran almost the entire race alone, the half-full stadium roaring, all the athletes on the field clapping and shouting. Cooper crossed the line in 15:07 — three seconds clear. If she finishes in the top three Monday — a feat made easier by Houlihan’s absence — she’ll head back to the Olympics.
“I am just overwhelmed,” Cooper said. “I am so thankful. … The best times in my faith have been when I operated on faith, when I just stepped out on faith.”
Track and field, so often, is not a sport that rewards faith. On Friday night, with a throw for history, Crouser tried to make the sport’s adherents believe.