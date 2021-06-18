The British Open can be crazy tough because of wind, as well as some zany bunkering designs best blamed on the sleeping arrangements of sheep in the 1500s. The Masters is hard but not a distortion of the game; it is more like the risk-reward design apotheosis of the sport with players constantly asked to make the courage-vs.-self-knowledge choice of “go” or “don’t go,” with the correct answer different for every player and in every shifting circumstance. The PGA Championship is just the U.S. Open Lite: hard but seldom nuts.