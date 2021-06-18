The road to Waffle House began months earlier with a fantasy football league made up of high school and college buddies from around the country, he said. Though there’s personal glory in winning the league, more focus was on the punishment for the team that came in last. Sanderlin had an idea: He had seen instances of people being forced to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House and thought it would be funny if one of his friends did the same when they came in last.