On Friday morning, Woodgrove senior TC Nelson uncorked a put that sent the shot over the pit and on to the grass. His put of 66 feet 7.5 inches claimed the Class 5 individual title and broke the state record for the classification by almost 10 feet.
Two years ago, Nelson was a football player for the Wolverines and engaged in a lifting routine one winter day when Woodgrove throwing coach Rob Pettit brought his athletes into the weight room to begin their daily training.
He noticed Nelson immediately. “He was just a heck of a free lifter, throwing around 285 [pounds],” Pettit said, adding “and he just works constantly. He’s got the drive for it.”
He lobbied Nelson to join the team, and Nelson was intrigued, although he was unfamiliar with the sport: “I knew absolutely nothing about throwing, and maybe had seen it a couple of times on TV.” Still, he was willing to give the shot put and discus a try.
Pettit’s assessment would not pan out immediately. In Nelson’s first meet, he lobbed the shot only 32 feet, but he stuck with the discipline. “It was fun, I guess,” Nelson said. “But I wasn’t winning anything.”
But he rapidly improved, and by the end of the 2019-2020 indoor track season, Nelson had increased his distance to 48 feet and placed second in the Class 5 state meet.
The pandemic interrupted his upward trajectory for seven months, but in March, a week after breaking the 60-foot barrier, he won the indoor state meet with a put of 57-5. Heading into Friday’s meet, his best put had elevated to 65-5.
In the day’s first event, Stone Bridge’s George Alexander won the boys’ 3,200-meter run in 9:29.23. Alexander led the race for the first six (of eight) laps, before relinquishing the top spot to Briar Woods’ Aidan Nathan, who held the lead for 750 meters before being outkicked to the finish line by the top-seeded Bulldog.
“I knew that I could rely on my [final] kick,” Alexander said. “I am able to trust my training, and felt like I could come back.”
Thomas Jefferson’s Rosalie Chambers was the area’s other winner, placing first in the girls’ discus (110-2).
In the team scoring, the Midlothian girls and L.C. Bird boys — both from the Richmond area — took first. Among local girls’ teams, Freedom-South Riding was ninth with 31 points. Behind the strength of throwers Nelson and Thomas Post, who scored 11 points, Woodgrove topped region’s boys’ teams with 35 points to finish fourth.
