Top-three finishes for Battlefield included the final event, the 1600-meter relay, with Winston Broiles, Pierce Collins, Austin Rice, and Logan Archer carrying the baton across the line in a winning time of 3:19.19.
Brian DiBassinga placed second in the triple jump (47-7.5), and Broiles was runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles (14.26). Broiles also came in third in the 300-meter hurdles, with Jonas Davidson placing third in the pole vault at 14 feet.
Austin Gallant added 13 crucial points, with top-five finishes in the 800 meters, discus, and shot put.
Northern Virginia athletes dominated the distance events, winning the boys 800, the 1600 and 3200 meters, and 4x3200 relay event.
The tone for the day was set early in the 3,200 meters, which was run as a lone event three hours before the rest of the docket.
For the boys, Colgan’s Bryce Lentz squared off with Oakton’s Garrett Woodhouse and Arnav Tikhe. Tikhe set a fast early pace, seeming focused on breaking nine minutes.
But he faded late, losing a 50-meter lead, which Woodhouse and Lentz made up in the final lap. Lentz, who won a cross-country matchup at The Oatlands course by nine seconds, outleaned Woodhouse at the finish to win by 0.15 seconds, in 9:11.12.
“I was genuinely surprised that we passed him,” said Lentz of Tikhe, who ended up fifth.
On the girls’ side, Herndon’s Gillian Bushee’ outpaced cross-country rivals Thais Rolly of McLean and Battlefield freshman Sailor Eastman to claim the title. Bushee’s winning time of 10:51.35 was just ahead of Rolly (10:52.53), and Eastman (10:55.77).
Xavier Jemison of McLean earned two of the distance wins, claiming the boys 1600 meters in 4:17.12 and the 800 meters in a photo finish with Colonial Forge’s Christian Jackson. Both runners were timed in 1:52.97.
Asked about the temperature, which reached 90 degrees by midday, Jemison said, “I tried to picture it being a bit cooler. If you feel hot, it affects you.”
Wisdom Williams of T.C. Williams won the girls’ shot put (47-0.5) and discus (137-4). Her Titans teammates, Joshua Peterson and David Coles, won the boys’ long jump (24-10) and triple jump (48-2.5).
For Peterson, a senior who missed two years of competition with a stress fracture in his back, the winning long jump marked an improvement from his previous best of 22-8.
Washington-Liberty’s Yasmeen Tinsley won the 300-meter hurdles in a state-leading 42.94, while Osbourn Park sophomore Lena Gooden captured the long jump with a 20-3.75 effort.
Battlefield was also the top local girls team, placing third with 35 points, behind winner Western Branch.
