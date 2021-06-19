Back and forth this exhausting and evenly matched second-round series went, marked by stretches of greatness from Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving. It culminated with a tense finale that was all guts, no glamour. Finally, mercifully, after 53 minutes, the Bucks survived another round of Durant heroics to claim a 115-111 victory and advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three years.
There was never comfort for either team, only tension and lead changes. Brooklyn, which had fallen into big first-quarter holes several times in the series, started well and took a 5-point lead into halftime, only for Milwaukee to erase it with a quick 7-0 run to start the third. The Nets again pushed their lead to five midway through the fourth quarter with a James Harden three-pointer, only for Khris Middleton to answer immediately on the other end.
Antetokounmpo finished a layup over Durant with under three minutes to play, only for Durant to pump fake free from Middleton for a jumper and fly to the basket for a runner on successive possessions. Milwaukee built a four-point lead in the final minute, but then Durant hit two shots — including a deep turnaround with P.J. Tucker draped all over him in the final second of regulation — to force overtime.
In the extra period, Brooklyn held Milwaukee scoreless for more than three minutes and built a narrow lead with a series of hustle plays. Antetokounmpo and Middleton answered back, setting up Durant for another last-second shot to tie the game and force a second overtime. His attempt was short and left this time, sending the Bucks’ bench into jubilant, relieved celebrations.
Such was the intensity throughout the night that both Durant and Antetokounmpo got off their feet whenever possible, leaning on the scorer’s table during dead balls to conserve energy. This matchup was billed by some as “The real Finals” before it opened, with Brooklyn Coach Steve Nash and Milwaukee Coach Mike Budenholzer treating it as such, cutting their rotations to the bone so that their starters could determine which team would be the last one standing.
Durant never left the court for the second time in three games. Harden played 53 minutes despite ill effects from a hamstring injury. Antetokounmpo played 50 minutes, needed a second-quarter breather and later air-balled two free throws. Middleton and Jrue Holiday appeared to struggle with heavy legs early as they combined to shoot just 4-22 in the first half. But both came alive despite with key plays down the stretch despite rarely leaving the court, helping Milwaukee narrowly avoid playoff heartbreak for the third straight year.
Like he did in his masterful 49-point performance in Game 5, Durant shined brightest. The 11-time all-star continued to make a strong case that he is the best player in the world, finishing with 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He was dialed in from the early going, scoring 20 points by halftime and punishing Milwaukee from the post whenever he was matched up with smaller defenders.
Down the stretch, though, the Bucks collectively rose to the challenge, and Durant was left to clutch his shorts in exhaustion and disbelief. Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 40 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, Middleton added 23 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, and all five Bucks starters finished in double figures.
For the Bucks, the heart-stopping win was especially sweet after they squandered title shots in the last two years. In 2019, the Bucks took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals before their season evaporated with four straight losses to Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors. In 2020, the Bucks fizzled in the bubble, losing to Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat in the second round.
This year, they withstood a pair of classic performances from Durant and narrowly eked out the only road win of the series. Small contingents of gleeful Bucks fans, wearing Antetokounmpo jerseys and waving Greek flags, stayed late to salute the effort.
The Bucks will await the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. The Nets, meanwhile, will enter the offseason ruing their missed opportunities and bad breaks — Irving’s ankle injury, Harden’s hamstring injury and Durant’s late miss — in a series decided by the slimmest of margins.
For once during this challenging season, the NBA was at its finest.