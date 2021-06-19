Such was the intensity throughout the night that both Durant and Antetokounmpo got off their feet whenever possible, leaning on the scorer’s table during dead balls to conserve energy. This matchup was billed by some as “The real Finals” before it opened, with Brooklyn Coach Steve Nash and Milwaukee Coach Mike Budenholzer treating it as such, cutting their rotations to the bone so that their starters could determine which team would be the last one standing.