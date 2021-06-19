Under the franchise’s new and excitable owner, Steve Ballmer, the Clippers have tried rebranding themselves, forging their own lane in the city and embracing their otherness. Far from the glitz and glamour of the Lakers, the Clippers market grit and grind. And when playing home games, where gigantic images of the team cover the purple and gold championship banners and retired jerseys, it’s usually the longest-suffering player on the roster, Patrick Beverley, coaxing the crowd into cheers better than any Laker Girl could.