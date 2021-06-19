Earlier that night, in the final moments of Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, an arena full of Gregs electrified Staples Center. They chest-bumped each other. They raised their arms. One, a guy named Jerry West, hugged his neighbor. At the end, after the Clippers completed a 131-119 win over the top-seeded Utah Jazz that ended this series, those fans whipped out their phones to capture the faces of people who felt just like they did: That a longtime hex over their franchise had lifted.
Gone (or at least temporarily forgotten) were the days of being known as L.A.'s other team, the one with a history of lottery-pick busts and second-round collapses. After 51 years of existing in a perpetual June gloom, the Clippers advanced to their first-ever conference finals, snapping the longest such drought among active teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball.
For their reward, the Clippers must now face the Phoenix Suns, thus far the most dominant, and subsequently, the most rested team remaining in the postseason. With the extent of Kawhi Leonard’s knee injury still fuzzy and the expectation that he will miss more games, the Clippers will likely be without their best player for their most important playoff series to date.
That reality, however, didn’t dampen one momentous night for this star-crossed franchise and the fans who love it.
“You felt it: the cheers, the excitement,” said Clippers guard Paul George, following the clinching win in front of 17,000 exulting fans. “You felt the monkey off the Clippers’ back in terms of getting out of the second round.”
George has been associated with the team for only two seasons, but he grew up 64 miles away in Palmdale, Calif. as a Clippers fan. Which meant he came of age just as the Los Angeles Lakers were three-peating with Kobe and Shaq. And yet, he still willingly rooted for the franchise that once drafted Michael Olowokandi with the No 1 overall pick.
But people like George — they refer to themselves proudly as Clipper Nation — have endured much worse than questionable No. 1 picks.
In 2011, Donald Sterling, the previous owner of the team, placed a newspaper ad announcing the Clippers’ celebration of Black History Month during a March matchup against the Houston Rockets. Problem is, Black History Month is in February.
By April 2014, Sterling was caught making racist comments in a recording of a private call. Clippers players staged a mini-protest, LeBron James spoke out and the league banished Sterling for life. During Sterling’s 33 years as the franchise owner, the Clippers wore ineptitude as though it was part of the team’s blue and red color scheme, and produced 27 losing seasons.
Under the franchise’s new and excitable owner, Steve Ballmer, the Clippers have tried rebranding themselves, forging their own lane in the city and embracing their otherness. Far from the glitz and glamour of the Lakers, the Clippers market grit and grind. And when playing home games, where gigantic images of the team cover the purple and gold championship banners and retired jerseys, it’s usually the longest-suffering player on the roster, Patrick Beverley, coaxing the crowd into cheers better than any Laker Girl could.
“Celebrating just to get in the playoffs, seeing a lot of people come and go, a lot of friends, and to be with an organization like this, to finish a game like this, to make history is special, man,” Beverley said, reflecting on his four seasons in Los Angeles. “I [put] blood, sweat and tears into this s--- … to be the last man standing and kind of write history is special.”
For Clipper Nation, rewriting history was relief.
“They have been starving,” Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue said of his team’s fans. “Starved for success.”
These hunger pangs — which during Game 6 pulsated through the arena like nervous energy when the Clippers trailed by 25 points — gave way to joy. Once the comeback was complete, West, the NBA legend brought in to serve on the Clippers’ executive board, allowed himself to raise his balled fist then hug another team executive. From his fourth-row seat, agent Aaron Mintz, who represents George, pointed his camera around the lower bowl at the standing, cheering fans. He wasn’t alone, as fans throughout the arena multitasked, both capturing and celebrating the moment.
“They deserve it. The city deserves it,” Beverley said. “For as long as I’ve been here, been working our a-- off trying to change the culture of this team.”