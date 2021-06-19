Perhaps the person most responsible for ensuring Bias’s legacy lives on is the one most affected by his death, his mother, Lonise Bias, who would lose a second son, Jay, to a drive-by shooting 4½ years later. Lonise Bias left her job as a bank manager and became a motivational speaker. For more than 30 years, she has delivered messages of hope and love to audiences across the county to honor her sons’ memories. Based on his interview with Lonise, who is featured in the first episode of the Ringer’s podcast, Conn said it’s apparent she is “really struck by the fact that people still want to hear her son’s story” and that it still resonates with so many to this day.