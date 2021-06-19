Severna Park often relies on its depth, but it doesn’t lack star power. To win this state title, the Falcons fed their hottest shooter until they had clinched the win by halftime. Senior Charlie Evans scored twice in the first quarter and three times in the second, finishing with seven of his team’s 11 goals.
“We always have a guy that gets off,” Coach Travis Loving said. “It’s just kind of how it works out. We share the ball.”
By the end, what stood out about Severna Park’s win was how normal it seemed. One pandemic and one coaching change — former coach Dave Earl stepped away for personal reasons before this year — have tested the state’s top program since its previous championship, and yet the more things changed, the more they stayed the same.
Any idea that the challenges facing the Falcons might derail their streak ended for good under the lights Saturday.
“I feel like they think that every year,” senior faceoff man Colin Shadowens said. “But every year we get a good group of guys, we have people growing up and replacing spots.”
The Severna Park machine might well run on autopilot. The team started nine seniors Saturday (plus Shadowens in the faceoff circle), so they led the way for this year’s group.
Loving spoke of leaning on the players’ experience, and afterward he said they were at their best when they were autonomous.
“We were trying to just get them to play for each other rather than playing not to disappoint the coaches,” Loving said. “That was the difference between the last game we played against Sherwood and tonight.”
After arriving as defensive coordinator in 2018, Loving stepped in for Earl as the caretaker of Severna Park’s precious streak. Sure enough, he kept it going.
On the field after the game, Loving’s stewardship of that familiar trophy mirrored his stewardship of this program. As soon as he received it, he treated it like a hot potato, holding it for only an instant before he deposited it into the hands of his players, the ones who ensured this streak lives on.
