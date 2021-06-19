Locked in a 5-5 game early in the second half, the Bruins delivered the kind of crushing run that kept them undefeated in the regular season. They scored six goals by five different players in a span of 4:44, taking an 11-5 lead.
Coach Katy Kelley has grown close to this team — in part because it features her daughter, Lilly — but even now, her players sometimes surprise her. And that second-half surge, in the most critical part of the season, was one of those times.
“I think they just have moments where they feel each other and they’re super connected,” Kelley said. “Even some of the stuff they do, I’m like, ‘How did they just connect on that?’
“I think sometimes we rein them in and maybe we shouldn’t. We need to just let them feel it and go for it.”
Sophomore Lexi Dupcak scored two goals in that span, but she also made a far more important contribution. She won five straight draws, allowing Broadneck to keep scoring without losing possession. After the fifth goal, with 18:46 left, the officials checked Dupcak’s stick to make sure it was legal. But it was, and she won the next draw, too, followed by Alexis Abe’s goal to make it six in a row.
But Arundel, one month after that ill-fated regular season meeting, would not go away. The Wildcats scored four straight goals to close within 11-9 and rallied again after a Broadneck insurance goal with 3:39 left.
The Bruins would need Dupcak’s expertise one more time. Arundel scored with 38 seconds left and again with 21, and all Broadneck needed was to win one more draw.
The game belonged to Dupcak, and she delivered the clinching moment, controlling the draw so her team could run out the clock.
“It could have gone either way, 50-50,” Dupcak said. “They fought so hard to come back, I felt like I had to get it. It worked out.”
