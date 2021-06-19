Sophomore Lexi Dupcak scored two goals in that span, but she also made a far more important contribution. She won five straight draws, allowing Broadneck to keep scoring without losing possession. After the fifth goal, with 18:46 left, the officials checked Dupcak’s stick to make sure it was legal. But it was, and she won the next draw, too, followed by Alexis Abe’s goal to make it six in a row.