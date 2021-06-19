“In the WNBA? Oh, wow,” Charles said. “To be honest, I thought I could have done better. There’s a lot of shots that I normally take throughout my career that I can normally make. But I’m just happy we came out with the win. I’m just trying to stay offensively engaged, keep attacking, just being present in the moment. And I’m just thankful that my teammates trust me to go out there and just to lead them.“