All of that changed in an instant when Natasha Cloud hit the floor, squirming and grabbing her ankle in the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Fever. Trainers put a towel over Cloud’s face, flanking her as she gingerly hobbled to the locker room.
Washington ended up with an 82-77 victory, its fourth in five games, but the story of the night was an already injury-depleted Mystics roster losing its second starter in as many games.
Cloud was officially diagnosed with a right ankle sprain and she would return to the bench on crutches, but there was no immediate timeline for her return.
“There’s not much you can say, we don’t have a choice right now” Mystics Coach Mike Thibault said. “They’re not going to stop the game, so play. Somebody else step up and make plays. That’s what it’s going to take.
“That’s the mentality we have to have. We don’t have a choice if we want to survive.”
The Mystics were thrilled to get Tina Charles back after she was part of the missing-in-action crew for Thursday’s win over the Atlanta Dream after attending the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of the movie she directed and produced. The Mystics started Saturday with eight available players before losing Cloud, and played just six the rest of the way.
Charles was shocked when she was told she was the first player in league history to put up a line with 30 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“In the WNBA? Oh, wow,” Charles said. “To be honest, I thought I could have done better. There’s a lot of shots that I normally take throughout my career that I can normally make. But I’m just happy we came out with the win. I’m just trying to stay offensively engaged, keep attacking, just being present in the moment. And I’m just thankful that my teammates trust me to go out there and just to lead them.“
The two teams were tied at 61-61 at the end of the third quarter when Ariel Atkins took over. She had just four points on four shots through the first three quarters, but poured in 12 in the final 10 minutes, aggressively hunting her shot in an attempt to put the game away.
“That’s her mentality,” Thibault said about Atkins. “We aren’t getting it done some other ways. Other people aren’t making shots. … I think they got tired of chasing her and guarding her on some of the pick-and-rolls. And she just upped her aggressiveness like she’s been doing.”
Theresa Plaisance had her second consecutive impressive outing with 16 points, a season-high 12 rebounds and four assists.
Then Mystics benched looked like a M.A.S.H. unit by the end of the game with Elena Delle Donne (back), Alysha Clark (ankle), Erica McCall (knee), Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Cloud (ankle) all standing by in street clothes.
Hines-Allen was officially diagnosed with a left patellar tendon strain, a positive considering she went down without any contact and avoided a tear. The hope is she can return against the Sparks in Los Angeles on Thursday.
McCall’s status was downgraded and she will now undergo arthroscopic surgery for what has been called a right knee sprain. That will lead the Mystics to applying for a hardship roster spot with plans to sign another big on Monday. McCall will be out at least until after the Olympic break.
“We don’t prepare for situations like this,” Plaisance said. “But what you’ve seen come out of the situation is a very small silver lining, which is the fact that our heart really comes through in times where we have our back against the walls.“