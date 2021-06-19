“Hey, at some point, you got to have trust in your pitcher,” Martinez said of leaving Ross in for a third crack at Lindor. “And he’s got to understand, you’ve faced him before and he has to figure out how to get him out. We’re still down at that moment. We got another game to play, we got another game and nine innings tomorrow. It just didn’t happen for Joe today against him.”
Lindor drove in each of the Mets’ runs, helping to snap the Nationals’ five-game winning streak and even this four-game series. Washington (31-36) was handcuffed by Mets starter David Peterson and the Mets’ bullpen and finished 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position, logging four hits and seven walks and stranding 10 on base. That dropped the Nationals back to seven games behind the first-place Mets in the division. Lefty Jon Lester will pitch the nightcap for them, with New York expected to throw a handful of relievers.
Washington’s pitchers entered Saturday on an absolute tear. In their previous eight games, going back to when Max Scherzer exited with a groin injury June 11, the staff had yielded just six earned runs in 69 innings (for a microscopic 0.78 ERA). No other team allowed fewer than 18 in that stretch. And to make it more impressive, the Nationals have been without Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Daniel Hudson, a trio accounting for more than $70 million toward the competitive balance tax in 2021.
Ross helped those numbers with eight scoreless innings this past Sunday. But he wasn’t nearly as stingy against the Mets, getting burned on two high sinkers in the first inning. Jonathan Villar, New York’s leadoff batter, smacked one to left field for an opposite-field single. Lindor, the next hitter, sent a 2-0 sinker into the seats beyond left-center field. Ross almost threw each sinker to the same spot. That’s what buried the Nationals in a 2-0 hole.
“He did fall behind a lot; his slider wasn’t what it was before,” Martinez said of Ross, who got eight whiffs with his slider but no called strikes. He was in a 2-0 count on Lindor’s first homer because one slider hit the dirt and another flew way high and wide of the zone. “It was effective to some guys, but some sliders to Lindor weren’t as good.”
It deepened to 3-0 on Lindor’s RBI single in the third. Ross started the inning by hitting Peterson with an errant sinker. On May 15, when Ross plunked Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Pavin Smith with a similar pitch, he noted that he had never yanked a fastball that badly. Since, it has happened a few more times. But as was the case in Phoenix, Saturday’s hit-by-pitch was just the segue to bigger damage. Lindor stretched the deficit by punching a first-pitch change-up to right. Then he popped his second homer in the fifth.
Again, Peterson reached to start the inning, doubling through the right-center field gap. Ross got Villar to ground out to third while Sam Clay, a lefty, stirred in the bullpen. Wander Suero had warmed during the prior inning. Martinez could have used Clay to flip Lindor, a switch hitter, to the right side and try to shift his rhythm. He could have used Suero, whom he usually favors against left-handed hitters, liking how his cutter runs inside. There were ways to separate Lindor from Ross.
But he kept Ross in and that backfired. Ross threw a low-and-in slider that hung around Lindor’s thighs, a launchpad for his eighth homer of the year. There were “Let’s go Mets!” chants from behind the visitors’ dugout. The rest of the stadium stayed quiet. Ross lasted three batters and eight more pitches before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth.
“I just got beat by one guy,” Ross said, and that felt like a pretty good summary.
He finished at 67 total pitches, 50 of them strikes, struck out five and allowed only three hits to players not named Francisco Lindor. The offense only revved in the fifth, plating a run once Trea Turner doubled and Juan Soto singled him in. Washington’s four hits belonged to Turner, who had two singles and a double; and Soto, who singled and walked twice. The rest of the lineup was shut down by Peterson, despite his shaky command, then relievers Aaron Loup, Miguel Castro, Seth Lugo and Trevor May. Turner and Soto reached in the ninth, on a single and walk, respectively, but May got Josh Bell to bounce into a rally-quieting double play.
Before this loss, the Nationals had taken seven of their previous nine games. The final of those seven wins were 9-7 (in 11 innings), 2-0, 5-0, 3-2, 8-1, 3-1 and 1-0. The tight, low-scoring results showed a slim margin for error for an overachieving staff. And Ross, Lindor and the Nationals’ offense showed how that can tilt the scoreboard.
Read more on the Washington Nationals: