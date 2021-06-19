Lyles, a T.C. Williams High alum seeking to make his first Olympic team, has dominated the world in the 200 for three years and has proved a force in the 4x100 relay, winning the 2019 world championship in both. The 100 has proved more vexing. He believes he has made progress in training, but Lyles had not broken 10 seconds in the event this year before the trials. More than 20 American men had run faster in the 100 than him. A loaded American field will probably require Lyles to surpass his personal best of 9.86 seconds.