“My coach said I was built for distance, but I didn’t really listen to him,” Ba said. “But I ended up being good at it, like, for a newbie. So I just stuck with it, and here I am now.”
Ba was joined by stellar performances from Isiah Rucker in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, and from Judson Lincoln IV, who won the 200 and 400.
“It was all just mind-set,” Rucker said. “I knew I could do it. I knew it was going to hurt, but this year it’s my last meet, so might as well give it my all.”
On the girls’ side, River Hill High School’s Janasia Buckner put up strong numbers, taking gold in the 100 (12.24) and leading the 4x200 relay team to a win (1:43.58). Pushed on by additional solid performances in the 200, 800, and 1600, River Hill finished third behind Hereford and Franklin.
The Oakland Mills boys maintained strong performances across the board despite having to leave several runners on the bench because of league rules put in place for this year that permitted only the top two athletes in each event to qualify for the championship.
“We had we had a ton of guys in that third and fourth range that in another year would have gotten in,” Coach Chris Brewington said. “That’s just the nature of what we’re dealing with this year. And I think it just goes to show how tough these guys are that even though we still didn’t get everything we needed to, they still came, showed up, got everything done.”
The 2021 season was unconventional in many ways, and teams are eager for normalcy next year. But the feeling of finishing first in the season’s final meet is sweet either way.
“Day one, we knew that this was the goal,” Brewington said. “We’ve been getting ready for this for a while, but it’s nice that it’s happened. … And they’re going to get to celebrate here in a minute.”
