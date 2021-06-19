Three weeks after winning in South Florida thanks to a pair of Kamara goals, United (4-5-0) returned from the international break and defeated Miami (2-5-2) again.
The visitors finished with nine players after Gregore Silva received his second yellow card early in the second half and Ryan Shawcross received a red card in the 84th minute.
Kamara’s goal ended a night of personal and collective frustration. United played with passion and purpose for most of the 90 minutes, dictating terms and creating opportunities. All that was missing was a goal, and after several threats, Kamara broke the tie.
Losada kept the lineup that routed Miami, 3-0, late last month, with one exception: Defensive midfielder Felipe Martins stepped in for Júnior Moreno, who is on assignment with the Venezuelan national team at Copa America in Brazil.
Miami arrived without Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuaín, who has a team-best four goals but needed to address fitness issues.
Feeding off the energy of the loud crowd, United picked up where it left off in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., with a bubbly first-half performance.
Kamara squandered long balls into the box from wing backs Kevin Paredes and Julian Gressel. Andy Najar gave a spectacular display of footwork and Gressel fired a 22-yarder narrowly over the crossbar.
All signs pointed to a lead before intermission, but even with additional opportunities, the goal remained elusive.
In the last three minutes, Kamara headed Gressel’s free kick off the left post from six yards and faltered on a free run that ended with a ballooned chip. In between, United’s Bill Hamid made a terrific one-on-one save on Brek Shea alone in the box.
After the break, United continue making its case without reward. Then in the 56th minute, the match took another turn when Silva manhandled Paredes and received his second yellow card in less than 10 minutes.
If a wealth of opportunities wasn’t enough, United inherited a man advantage for about 35 minutes. Losada turned to his bench, welcoming oft-injured Nigel Robertha for his third appearance of the year and Moses Nyeman, 17, for Martins.
Moments later, the breakthrough finally came. Gressel served a free kick to Brendan Hines-Ike on the back side for an angled header. Christian Makoun had turned his body and extended his arm, the ball struck his hand and referee Fotis Bazakos pointed to the penalty spot.
Kamara made no mistakes with this chance, sliding the penalty kick into the lower right corner for his team-best fourth goal.
Shawcross, who seemed all night to want to pick a fight, was tossed in the waning moments for grabbing substitute Joseph Mora by the shoulders and neck and flinging him to the ground.
United was well in control, pressing for another goal, making changes to keep the energy high and ultimately securing three points to end a two-game home losing skid.
The defense has conceded just two goals in its past five matches and Hamid recorded his second shutout since returning from injury in late May.
United notes: Edison Flores (hamstring), Steven Birnbaum (ankle), Erik Sorga (quadriceps), Drew Skundrich (knee) and Chris Odoi-Atsem (lower body) remain sidelined. Birnbaum, who has yet to play this season, is on schedule to play in possible closed-door friendlies during the Concacaf Gold Cup break early next month, Losada said. …
United will return to South Florida on Wednesday to face CF Montreal (3-3-2), which is playing home games in the United States until travel guidelines loosen. Montreal has been off since May 29. …
Former United star Jaime Moreno was recognized before the game for being elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame on June 9. …
Hamid, Paul Arriola, Nyeman, Donovan Pines and Paredes were named to the 59-man, U.S. provisional roster for the Gold Cup. Gregg Berhalter will name a 23-man squad around June 30.