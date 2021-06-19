All of those players either have won majors before or look like they’re bound to sometime in their golf-addled lives. Yet for a good while Saturday, the guys leading them looked like two dudes in a dinghy with a menacing tide just behind. Those would be Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes, the former 32, the latter 30, with Henley winning thrice on tour and Hughes once, and if you watched all four of those, you’re either a close relative of either or a Ph.D. in golf geekdom. Henley has played 26 previous majors and finished in the top 10 nada, and Hughes has played in eight, missed six cuts and finished in the top 47 nada.