“I hoped they [would] choose to be people that run to the problem,” O’Connor said. “And they did, and we’re fortunate that they made that decision individually and collectively as a group, that they needed to stand up and be resilient and bounce back.”
Six times, the Cavaliers faced elimination in the NCAA baseball tournament. And six times, they survived. Virginia, which had a tough 4-12 start to conference play this season, ultimately punched its ticket to the College World Series in dramatic fashion — with a grand slam from freshman Kyle Teel in a win over Dallas Baptist.
Up next: the No. 3 seed Volunteers on Sunday afternoon in Omaha.
“I’m kind of at a loss of words at this point from where we started this year to getting to where we are,” sophomore outfielder Chris Newell said Wednesday. “You know, this group of guys is a really tough group of guys, and we’re really hungry and we like to fight. So I think we’re going to have a great time.”
This is Virginia’s fifth trip to Omaha under O’Connor. The team’s last appearance, in 2015, ended with the Cavaliers’ first title. A few years later, though, they missed the NCAA tournament in 2018, ending a streak of 14 consecutive appearances.
Like many of the players on Virginia’s roster, Newell committed to the program soon after it won the national championship in 2015. On Wednesday, he recalled one of the first conversations he had with O’Connor after arriving at Virginia, when he told his coach he wanted to help elevate the program to that level again.
“It’s something that I’m going to take pride in for a long time, and I’m sure everybody else is, too,” Newell said. “One of our goals was to make it, and obviously our biggest one is to win it.”
The Cavaliers have gotten contributions from across their roster, including from Nic Kent, a junior infielder who leads the team with 45 RBI. He spent a lot of time bouncing around the lineup and is now batting seventh, something Kent said took some getting used to, though he eventually found his footing.
“I think it’s definitely comfortable for me now and then with the RBI situations, and then the guys I’m batting behind, its definitely a lot of fun,” Kent said.
Kent said that during the season, the team felt the pressure to get to where it was in 2015, especially after the slow start to the season.
O’Connor said that to win a title, the team needs to be “consistent in every facet of the game.”
“But you’ve got to be pretty spectacular at times, too,” he said.
