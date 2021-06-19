In another effort to sway the USPTO, the team could show its sales numbers for tickets and merchandise based on marketing around “Washington Football Team.” The team could also try to make WFT more distinctive by adding elements, such as a mascot. Vining noted that other filings by Snyder’s company, Pro Football, Inc., included phrases such as “Est. 1932,” suggesting the team could be probing the USPTO to figure out which signs of distinctiveness it will accept.