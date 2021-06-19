So Burke walked away proud of Washington’s 1-1 draw with Chicago at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill., despite the match marking the third time this season Washington has settled for a stalemate after taking a second-half lead. Although rookie Trinity Rodman’s first NWSL goal — teed up by a spectacular assist from Andi Sullivan — put the Spirit (2-1-3) ahead in the 85th minute, Morgan Gautrat converted a stoppage-time penalty kick to pull the Red Stars (2-2-2) level.
“With all of those difficulties that they were asked to navigate, I think we did great,” Burke said. “We’re young, we’re growing — what we have to do is learn how to deal with leads and not give them away, especially five minutes after we just scored. That’s becoming a bit of a theme that we’ve been talking about, and I have to take that one on the chin as their head coach and say we need to do a better job training and working on that.”
Washington took a three-game unbeaten run into the match, which came after a 12-day break from NWSL action during the recent international window. Saori Takarada, a defender-midfielder named this week to Japan’s Olympic roster, is not expected to rejoin Washington until after the Summer Games in Tokyo. But defenders Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett and midfielder Sullivan linked up with the Spirit in Illinois after their three-game stint with the U.S. national team, while midfielder Julia Roddar made the transatlantic trip after international duty with Sweden.
Sonnett, who logged 29 minutes in the Americans’ 2-0 win over Nigeria on Wednesday in Austin, and Sullivan, who did not play, started for Washington; O’Hara and Roddar started on the bench after 90-minute performances for their respective national teams. Burke’s decision to rest O’Hara and Roddar opened the door for left back Tegan McGrady and midfielder Dorian Bailey to step into the lineup for the first time since mid-May, and he also gave second-year defender Camryn Biegalski her first NWSL start as she faced her former club.
Former Spirit forward Mallory Pugh nearly opened the scoring in the ninth minute, buzzing a shot wide of the near post as Chicago tried to capitalize on an errant touch in the box from Sam Staab. Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe was called into action in the 20th minute, denying Kealia Watt’s angled blast after the forward beat Staab to a long ball and turned the corner on her defender.
“We got off to a pretty slow start, energy was a little bit low,” midfielder Tori Huster said. “I think as the game went on, we had some chances.”
Washington’s attack was hampered by the loss of leading scorer Ashley Hatch, who clashed heads with Tierna Davidson in the 14th minute, returned after being evaluated on the sideline, then pulled herself out of the game in the 34th minute. After the match, Burke said Hatch was feeling dizzy but was not diagnosed with a concussion.
In those 20 minutes between the collision and Hatch’s exit, she provided the Spirit’s best scoring chance of the half, sending a teasing ball to the far post that Huster couldn’t quite prod home.
The Spirit got a scare early in the second half when playmaker Ashley Sanchez went down after similarly knocking heads with Sarah Woldmoe. But Sanchez stayed in the game, and moments later she nearly scored during an end-to-end sequence in which both teams flirted with the opener.
Capitalizing on a back-line miscommunication, Sanchez pounced on a loose ball, went in alone on Alyssa Naeher and forced the goalkeeper into a lunging parry. At the other end, a collision between Sonnett and Bledsoe left Washington scrambling while Pugh unsuccessfully tried to squeeze multiple shots through the traffic in the box.
Sonnett went down during the play and exited for Natalie Jacobs six minutes later with what Burke said postgame was a minor calf strain she had been playing with since the first half.
In the 83rd minute, Pugh nearly capped her menacing performance with the goal it deserved, ringing the outside of the post after breezing past McGrady.
And two minutes later, the Spirit took the lead. Sullivan, shifted away from her usual midfield position to center back following Sonnett’s exit, glided around pressure from a Chicago attacker, picked up her head and sent an over-the-top service into the path of Rodman, who coolly slid her shot under Naeher’s legs for the opening goal.
“The execution, the final ball, was tough, and we weren’t getting it through [before],” Rodman said. “But that last one I could tell was coming right over the defender’s head, and I was in the perfect spot, just timed my run perfectly, and then obviously the touch put me in front. It was a great feeling, and we all worked super hard to get that goal.”
But Washington’s lead was short-lived. Katlyn Johnson’s hopeful ball into the box glanced off the outreached arm of Staab, who was whistled for a penalty kick. Gautrat deposited her shot to Bledsoe’s right, and the Spirit settled for the draw — just as it did after taking leads in two matches against the Orlando Pride earlier this season.
“We had to deal with those injuries and people coming out that we weren’t expecting to come out,” Rodman said. “We pushed to the end, and obviously that handball was really unfortunate. It stinks, but we worked our butts off till the end, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”
