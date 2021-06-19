“It’s kind of a love-hate relationship with the covid year, but it ended really well,” said junior Ava Gordon, who paced the girl’s team with first-place finishes in the 800 and 1600 with two personal records.
It was also a welcome victory for a team that has battled with its mental health this season. Marc Hunter said that for the first time in his career, most of his guidance came off the track. On Saturday, it came to fruition.
“I’ve never seen a team that bonded so well,” he said. “They knew they were coming off something really hard and they needed to come together to make it special. And they did.”
The Loudoun Valley boys’ team created a large gulf between itself and the rest of the field early in the meet, eventually reaching 86 points — enough to outlast second-place Courtland (61 points). Senior and Furman University commit Matthew Smith led the way, finishing first in the 800 and 1600.
“Especially after a close defeat in the cross country season, I’m so proud of our boys for rallying together and winning convincingly today,” Smith said after his final race in a Loudoun Valley singlet. “Proud is an understatement.”
The girls’ team found itself in a tighter contest, but its third-place showing in the 4x400 relay brought it across the finish line. Its 71 points were enough to edge Jefferson Forest (55 points) and Fauquier (42 points).
In most years, the Vikings have turned to the depth of their distance program to rack up points. But with pandemic protocols limiting the pool size in each event, the team sent out its most balanced performance in recent memory, reaching the podium in 18 of the 34 events.
For the Vikings, the gravity of the last year and the weight of the coaches’ final chapter sparked gratitude.
“Even if it wasn’t what I expected my freshman year, I couldn’t have asked for more,” Smith said.