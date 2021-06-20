Swallowed was the perfect verb for the deciding contest between the 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks in a second-round series that unfolded in the shadow of the Milwaukee Bucks’ dramatic triumph over the Brooklyn Nets. While Saturday brought the best out of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sunday saw Joel Embiid and Trae Young waver for much of the night. In the mess of mistakes, self-inflicted wounds and outbursts of frustration that occasionally bordered on the absurd, Young’s Hawks stunned the 76ers with a 103-96 upset to earn a date with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.