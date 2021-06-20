Swallowed was the perfect verb for the deciding contest between the 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks in a second-round series that unfolded in the shadow of the Milwaukee Bucks’ dramatic triumph over the Brooklyn Nets. While Saturday brought the best out of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sunday saw Joel Embiid and Trae Young waver for much of the night. In the mess of mistakes, self-inflicted wounds and outbursts of frustration that occasionally bordered on the absurd, Young’s Hawks stunned the 76ers with a 103-96 upset to earn a date with the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals.
Desperate for a long-awaited postseason breakthrough, the 76ers stopped caring about style points long ago. Since it drafted Embiid in the 2014 lottery, Philadelphia has been on an agonizing seven-year march to the Eastern Conference finals. Embiid missed two full seasons because of injury, and he didn’t reach the playoffs until his fourth year.
The closest Philadelphia came to reaching the East finals previously was in 2019, but Kawhi Leonard ended that run with a Game 7 buzzer-beater. The 76ers never stood a chance of making noise during the bubble playoffs last year — not after Jimmy Butler left in free agency and Ben Simmons was lost to injury — and they were swept out in the first round.
This was supposed to be the year, with Embiid finishing as MVP runner-up and the 76ers claiming the East’s top seed and enjoying what looked like a cushy path through the postseason. Yet Sunday they couldn’t even win ugly.
Philadelphia’s foibles started early and lasted all night. In the second quarter, Embiid eyed a fast break but threw the ball away, leading directly to a Hawks three-pointer and causing a furious Rivers to call a timeout so his players could collect themselves. On the first possession after the stoppage, 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey threw the ball straight out of bounds.
As the second half unfolded, Simmons drew scattered boos when he awkwardly tossed up a hook shot that missed badly. The heckling and sighs commenced again late in the third quarter when the 76ers gave up two straight transition baskets because of careless defense and an Embiid cross-court pass that never reached its intended target.
When Simmons, often wary about attacking the hoop because of his poor foul shooting, passed up what appeared to be an open dunk late in the fourth quarter, the decision drew outrage from thousands. When he missed a free throw with less than two minutes remaining, the boos returned. And when Embiid committed his eighth turnover of the game in the final minute, leading to a breakout dunk that sealed the result, the disconsolate building fell silent.
Philadelphia finished with an astounding 17 turnovers, shot just 42.5 percent from the field and hit just nine of its 28 three-pointers. Its shaky offense got even worse when it mattered.
For most of the evening, the Hawks’ Young was living a nightmare. In the first half, he missed 11 of his 12 shots, committed three reckless turnovers and drew a technical foul for an animated response to a changed foul call.
Embiid, who has been playing with a small meniscus tear in his right knee, was strong but not always sharp, finding good looks around the basket but often launching wayward jumpers and tossing ill-advised passes. He had little impact in the fourth quarter, finishing with 31 points (on 11 for 21 shooting) and 11 rebounds to go with the eight turnovers.
Young, one of the breakout stars of this postseason, couldn’t get his jumper going most of the night, and he subsidized his stat line with an array of tricks to earn trips to the free throw line. But he saved his best for last, hitting a floater and draining a three-pointer from the top of the key to put Atlanta up by six with less than three minutes to play.
Unsung guard Kevin Huerter carried the Hawks’ offense for much of the night, posting a team-high 27 points and drawing an inexplicable foul from Matisse Thybulle while shooting a three-pointer with less than a minute to go and the Hawks up by one. Young added 21 points (on 5-for-23 shooting) and 10 assists against six turnovers.
Atlanta thrived as spoilers throughout the series, taking Game 1 on the road and building a surprising 3-2 lead thanks to multiple collapses by the 76ers. Atlanta’s choppiness was borne from a lack of collective experience rather than years of shared frustrations. Their late-game execution wasn’t perfect, but Young and Huerter scored just enough to make the 76ers pay for their shortcomings.
The Hawks’ joyride will continue in the East finals, where they will be heavy underdogs. Meanwhile, the 76ers enter the offseason earlier than expected contemplating existential questions. What will it take for the 27-year-old Embiid to lead a deep playoff push? Must Simmons be traded? Can the roster be retooled with Tobias Harris’s contract on the books?
In the moment, Philadelphia’s fans simply seethed. “F---ing embarrassing,” one fan shouted as he headed for the exit. “I can’t believe this s---!” another yelled.
