But where and when Parra plays is, frankly, secondary to what his presence means to the Nationals and their fans. His arrival — and the massive tattoo on his left arm of the 2019 World Series trophy — serve as an immediate reminder of the 2019 season, of what can happen when a team that started slow thinks it can finish strong, of the possibility of catching lightning in a shark-shaped bottle. This Nationals team has started slowly, too. This Nationals team, though far different in its construction and history than that 2019 version, is hoping for magic, too.