This practice is important. On Monday, the Lancers will travel 3½ hours southwest to Roanoke, and face Patrick Henry in the Class 5 state semifinals. It is the first time this program has made it to the final four since it won a title in 1985 and the first time it captured a district championship since 1991.
Coach John Millward has tried time and again to impress upon his team how special this spring has been.
“I tell them: ‘1985 was when I was born, and I’m old. That’s a long time, guys,’ ” Millward said.
If Millward’s attempts to capture the gravity of this run aren’t enough, the rarity of this semifinal trip is made obvious to the Lewis players every time they walk by the front of their school building.
Big, silver letters on a brick wall near the school’s main entrance list every state championship it has won. The 1985 title is there, as well as a boys’ basketball championship from 1981 and girls’ soccer titles from 1985 and 1990. That’s where the list ends. Lewis, which changed its name from Robert E. Lee High School last summer, has not won a state championship in any team sport in three decades.
Not only is this Lancers team distinct in the history of its school, it is distinct in area soccer. The Lancers operate differently from many of the top squads. They don’t possess much size, but they make up for it with pace. In Thursday’s practice they flew around the field during an intrasquad scrimmage, calling for the ball in Spanish and completing crisp passes.
“We love to attack,” senior forward Cristian Cruz said. “Most of our players are fast and strong even though we’re small.”
When Millward took over 11 years ago, the team was coming off a two-year stretch in which it did not win a match. He found that the team didn’t have much chemistry, as players formed cliques based mostly on cultural divides. It took years to build cohesion and a culture, and the first few seasons were rough. The team’s reputation was so bad within the school that many potential players wouldn’t even come to tryouts, choosing not to subject themselves to what they believed would be an embarrassing few months.
The team steadily improved, having a winning season in 2017 and going undefeated in league play in 2019. But it takes a long time for a program to shake a reputation as a bottom-feeder, as the Lancers learned this spring when several teams scheduled their senior night against them. Senior night, ideally an easy win to celebrate the program’s leaders, is often held against one of the weaker teams on the schedule.
“We made sure everyone knows not to put their senior night against us anymore,” junior center back Dylan Hirmas said.
The Lancers (9-2-2) were led in those games, and every other, by Cruz. The Radford commit has 20 goals and 13 assists through 13 games. The dynamic playmaker was recently named Class 5 Region C player of the year.
“It’s almost like what we’re talking about in baseball — he’s got the sticky stuff on his boots,” Millward said. “He can run at full sprint and still weave in and out of people. He has a lot of natural ability to cause chaos in the attack.”
Cruz, a four-year varsity player for Lewis, learned the game as a boy in El Salvador. When he came out for the team as a 9th grader, he had few friends and was still learning English. He would stay after school to work with teachers and watch movies with subtitles to help match the word to the sound. He watched one movie more than any other: “Goal! The Dream Begins,” a 2005 film about a young soccer player chasing his dream of playing professional soccer.
“I would watch it over and over again,” Cruz said. “That’s how I learned some of my words, and some of my moves on the field, too.”
He has evolved, both on and off the field, into an apt leader for the program — the unassuming and surprisingly talented heart of a team that has taken on a similar identity.
The Lancers end practice at 5 p.m., with the team that lost the scrimmage rounding up loose balls. The music is turned off in time for a group huddle, and then the boys disperse. A few hang back to get in some extra shots on goal and the rest head out into a sun-soaked evening, leaving the quiet building and its aging silver signage behind.
