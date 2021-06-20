After Sunday’s outing, Corbin seems to be finding his way back to his mean, too. Before this homestand, he had allowed fewer than three runs just three times in 12 starts. While his past two opponents, the Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, rank among baseball’s least productive offenses, Corbin has allowed three runs in 14⅓ innings in his past two starts — more like the 2019 version of the lefty than the one the Nationals have seen lately. The Nationals are hoping they start to look a little more like the 2019 version, too.