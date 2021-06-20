What may have been missing most since Parra and the Nationals won the 2019 World Series was intangible, the sense that something special might be in the cards — that whatever the Nationals’ record was, whatever the situation, this aging team might have another magical run left in it.
But every once in a long while, fates outplay the numbers, and a steamy summer afternoon stirs goose bumps like a chilly October night. And so it was that by the time Parra stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of the Nationals’ 5-2 win over the Mets on Sunday afternoon, something had clicked back into place — and that something was possibility.
Kyle Schwarber had already hit two home runs to give the Nationals a lead. Patrick Corbin had already held the Mets to two runs through six-plus innings, his second solid start in a row. The Nationals were ahead late in the final game of what was already a transformative homestand, a few outs away from taking a series from the first-place Mets and signaling their swift return to contention in the National League East.
And into it all stepped Parra, a year removed from signing a contract to play in Japan because he didn’t find work here, seven months removed from knee surgery, and hours removed from being called up from Class AAA Rochester. “Baby Shark” blared and the largest crowd of the season stood and clapped their arms together as if no time — no pandemic, no personal journeys, no disappointment — had passed at all.
Parra, who has a tattoo of the 2019 World Series trophy on his arm and who spent last season watching Nationals games at 7 a.m. in Japan while hoping to return some day, doubled.
“To be honest,” Parra said. “I almost cried.”
Schwarber was a member of the Chicago Cubs the last time “Baby Shark” played like that. This time, he followed Parra’s double with another homer, one that bounced off the top of the wall in left-center and over — his third of the day, fifth in his past eight at-bats and ninth since June 12. Nationals Park erupted with midsummer joy, elated at the sudden swing of the home team’s pendulum: The Nationals (33-36) won for the eighth time in their past 10 games and jumped two spots in the NL East standings, just five games behind the Mets (36-29).
“That’s playoff atmosphere when ‘Baby Shark’ comes on,” said Corbin, who admitted he felt a little of 2019 in the air when he heard the song. “It’s a little crazy when you have a bunch of adults out there doing shark movements.”
While it was Parra’s arrival that captured imaginations, it is Schwarber’s ascendance that propelled the Nationals over the past week. Last weekend, with the Nationals’ offense struggling, Manager Dave Martinez decided to bump Schwarber up to the leadoff spot against right-handers.
The team was eight games under .500 at the time, trying unsuccessfully to stay out of last place. In the 11 games since, Schwarber has those nine homers and has driven in 16 runs — more than a third of the Nationals’ total in that span. Schwarber led off Sunday’s game with a homer. He homered again in the fifth. Then again, this time to left-center, in the seventh.
“He lifted up his team tremendously,” said Martinez, who chucked at the notion that his lineup adjustment made the difference.
“To be honest, I don’t know what’s going on,” said Schwarber, who told Martinez he wanted to come out of the game after his third homer and first curtain call because of a sore knee that has bothered him off and on throughout his home run tear.
When Martinez first heard “Baby Shark” playing again, he said he looked to guys such as Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison who weren’t on that 2019 team, who hadn’t experienced it firsthand.
“You should have saw their faces. They were laughing. They were excited about it,” Martinez said. “I know [Harrison] mentioned, ‘My daughters are probably doing it wherever they’re watching the game.’”
These, of course, are not the 2019 Nationals. But exactly who they are remains unclear, particularly after this homestand. Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo says he builds teams for 90 wins, then fills needs at the trade deadline to ready them for October.
But when this Nationals team started slow, about as slow as that 2019 team did, it didn’t look like a group that was playoff-bound. It didn’t even necessarily look like a team that was one trade deadline deal away from legitimate contention. At times it didn’t necessarily look like a team that could justify adding at the trade deadline in the first place.
Mid-June isn’t the time to make those decisions, but the way the Nationals played on this homestand could make those decisions far less clear-cut. They are back in the race. Now they must determine how likely they are to stay there.
Sunday may not have changed that equation much mathematically. In June, the difference between five games back and seven games back isn’t substantial. And being five games back in June does not exactly foretell a title run.
But the feel of the season changed dramatically this week, punctuated by Sunday’s outburst, raising questions about exactly what this Nationals team can be.
“This is a good team. I don’t know what to tell you; this is a good team,” Schwarber said. “This is why I want to be here. This is why I wanted to come here. I knew this is a great team.”
Schwarber, who provided the Nationals with their first three-homer game since Anthony Rendon’s against the Mets in 2017, probably won’t hit nine home runs per week the rest of the season. Then again, Juan Soto probably will not struggle quite as much as he has recently, either.
The Nationals’ pitching staff probably will not allow two runs or fewer in nine of 10 games over many more stretches this season, but the staff is intended to look more like it has in the past week-and-a-half than it did at times earlier this season. Starting Tuesday, Max Scherzer will rejoin their ranks.
After Sunday’s outing, Corbin seems to be finding his way back to his mean, too. Before this homestand, he had allowed fewer than three runs just three times in 12 starts. While his past two opponents, the Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates, rank among baseball’s least productive offenses, Corbin has allowed three runs in 14⅓ innings in his past two starts — more like the 2019 version of the lefty than the one the Nationals have seen lately. The Nationals are hoping they start to look a little more like the 2019 version, too.
“I honestly think this team has their own identity and they understand what they need to do,” Martinez said. “It’s really clicking.”
