“She was the greatest of them all,” Richardson said in the 2019 interview. “People talked about her. I put God before everything. Jesus was perfect, and people talked about him. People are going to say what they’re going to say. So do what you’re going to do because people are going to talk. Do what you want to do because, at the end of the day, people are going to talk. So make sure while they’re talking, give them something to talk about. And so, that’s what I do.”