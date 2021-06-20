Those stakes, and the distillation of all those hopes and dreams into a single, furious lap, help explain Manuel’s reaction after touching the wall first in 24.29 seconds, 0.01 ahead of runner-up Abbey Weitzeil. Manuel, 24, peeled off her goggles to reveal eyes filling with tears. She slapped the water with both hands and wrapped Weitzeil in a tight hug.
“I’m just so happy I accomplished part of my goal,” said Manuel, a four-time medalist five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. “I can walk away with my head held high.”
Just three nights earlier, Manuel had flamed out in the semifinals of the 100-meter freestyle — the same event she won in Rio in 2016, becoming the first Black American woman to win an individual Olympic gold — then revealed during an emotional news conference that she had been dealing with overtraining syndrome, marked by severe mental and physical exhaustion. Earlier this spring, when prospective Olympians were ramping up their training for the trials, she took a three-week break from the pool.
While Manuel vowed to give her best in the 50 free three nights later, Team USA had to prepare for the possibility one of their stalwarts, a veteran who appeared to be lined up for a huge haul of medals in Tokyo, very well might fall short of the roster entirely.
Instead, she dueled Weitzeil across the final 25 meters, with her final push to the wall getting her there first by the slimmest margin possible. After her initial, emotional reaction in the pool, her face broke out in a toothy smile that appeared to never leave her face the rest of the night.
“This year has been difficult, especially the last couple of months,” Manuel said. “But before I dove in, I felt like it was my moment. … Today may have been the longest day of my life. That 50 was the longest 50 of my life.”
Manuel will still have work to do to make it to the medal stand in Tokyo, as her time puts her just ninth in the world rankings this year. Even her American record of 23.97, set in 2017, is good for just a tie for third in those 2021 rankings, which are led by a pair of Australians, Emma McKeon (23.93) and Cate Campbell (23.94).