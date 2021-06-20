With Rory McIlroy (a four-time major winner), Bryson DeChambeau (the defending U.S. Open champion) and Jon Rahm (the pretournament favorite) all lurking on the leader board, it could be a Sunday to remember. Two-time major winner and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and hometown kid (and perpetual major threat) Xander Schauffele could all enter the mix as the final round heats up.
Here’s what to know:
U.S Open final round tee times
Here are the tee times for the players in contention before Sunday’s final round. All times are Eastern; the event is being held at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
12:37 p.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie
12:59 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel
12:59 p.m.: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay
1:10 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim
1:21 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann
1:32 p.m.: Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi
1:43 p.m.: Lee Westwood, Brian Harman
1:54 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker
2: 05 p.m.: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
2:16 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Thomas
2:27 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im
2:38 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter
2:49 p.m.: Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman
3 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
3:11 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson
3:22 p.m.: Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm
3:33 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau
3:44 p.m.: Rory McIlory, Russell Henley
3:55 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes