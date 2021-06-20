The final moments of this year’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego might feature heavyweights: Six of the world’s top 11 players were within four shots of the lead as Sunday’s fourth round began. Click here for a look at the leader board.

Then again, it might feature relative unknowns: Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (67th in the world) and American Russell Henley (63rd) both had a share of the lead, along with 2010 British Open winner Louis Oosthuizen, as Sunday’s round teed off.

With Rory McIlroy (a four-time major winner), Bryson DeChambeau (the defending U.S. Open champion) and Jon Rahm (the pretournament favorite) all lurking on the leader board, it could be a Sunday to remember. Two-time major winner and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and hometown kid (and perpetual major threat) Xander Schauffele could all enter the mix as the final round heats up.

Here’s what to know:

  • The leaders are scheduled to tee off shortly before 4 p.m. Eastern. The first player teed off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The day began with Hughes, Henley and Oosthuizen all 5 shots under par, two ahead of McIlory and DeChambeau.
  • The South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego is one of the PGA Tour’s longest-standing stops. It also hosted a memorable U.S. Open in 2008, when an injured Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in a 19-hole Monday playoff. At this event it’s playing at 7,652 yards as a par 71.
  • Coverage is on NBC. Featured groups and featured holes (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) also will be streamed on Peacock and at USOpen.com.

U.S Open final round tee times

4:39 p.m.
Here are the tee times for the players in contention before Sunday’s final round. All times are Eastern; the event is being held at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

12:37 p.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie

12:59 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel

12:59 p.m.: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay

1:10 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim

1:21 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann

1:32 p.m.: Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi

1:43 p.m.: Lee Westwood, Brian Harman

1:54 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker

2: 05 p.m.: Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth

2:16 p.m.: Harris English, Justin Thomas

2:27 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im

2:38 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter

2:49 p.m.: Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman

3 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:11 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson

3:22 p.m.: Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm

3:33 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau

3:44 p.m.: Rory McIlory, Russell Henley

3:55 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes