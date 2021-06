With Rory McIlroy (a four-time major winner), Bryson DeChambeau (the defending U.S. Open champion) and Jon Rahm (the pretournament favorite) all lurking on the leader board, it could be a Sunday to remember. Two-time major winner and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and hometown kid (and perpetual major threat) Xander Schauffele could all enter the mix as the final round heats up.