“Definitely a special moment for my family, for my dad,” Michaels said.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia (36-25) plays the winner of Sunday night’s game between Texas and Mississippi State. Sunday’s game was just the third time this season that Tennessee (50-17), the NCAA tournament’s No. 3 seed, had been shut out.
Virginia is playing at the College World Series for the first time since it won the national championship in 2015. The Cavaliers showed they still know how to win in Omaha, using an opportunistic offense to go with solid pitching and defense as starter Andrew Abbott and reliever Matt Wyatt combined on a six-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
“Andrew was terrific. He made some big, clutch pitches with guys in scoring position multiple times,” Virginia Coach Brian O’Connor said. “That’s what your Friday night guy, your leader, your all-American needs to do to win here in Omaha. He certainly delivered.”
Abbott set the tone by working out of a jam right away.
A walk and a single put Volunteers at the corners to start the bottom of the first. But Abbott, one of the nation’s top strikeout pitchers with 152 in 100⅔ innings entering Sunday, got a strikeout, a popup and a strikeout to escape with no damage.
“I just had to slow down, catch my breath and go to work,” Abbott said.
The left-hander also struck out the first two batters in the second as he settled in. He finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings and is four shy of breaking the single-season program record (Danny Hultzen’s 165 in 118 innings in 2011).
“For him to show the poise, the calmness … he handled it like a champion, handled it like a winner,” O’Connor said.
Michaels gave Abbott a lead to work with. The senior catcher led off the third by hitting a high drive that landed in the left field bleachers for his second career home run.
“I was so excited for him,” O’Connor said. “When it left the ballpark, I couldn’t believe it.”
Staked to a 1-0 advantage, Abbott worked around trouble again in the fifth thanks to the defense behind him.
Tennessee had runners on second and third with one out and the top of its order coming up. Liam Spence hit a line drive that second baseman Max Cotier snared with a leaping catch, then shortstop Nic Kent tracked down a grounder behind second base and threw out Max Ferguson to end the threat.
Tennessee had missed its best opportunities, going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position through six innings. Then the Cavaliers put the Volunteers away with a barrage of well-struck singles in a four-run seventh.
Michaels was at the heart of that rally, too. Alex Tappen led off the inning with a single, and after a sacrifice bunt, Michaels lined a single to center that brought in Tappen, who slid around the catcher’s tag at the plate.
The next three batters — Chris Newell, Zack Gelof and Cotier — followed with RBI singles to give Virginia a 5-0 lead.
“We capitalized on some of those opportunities, and then we had some guys step up,” O’Connor said. “We were prepared. We handled the moment pretty well. I knew they would because of the situation they’ve been in the last two weeks.”
Virginia, which was the No. 3 seed in the Columbia (S.C.) regional, has gone 6-0 in elimination games during the NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers won’t play an elimination game Tuesday, but they looked comfortable being back in the College World Series.
