From the details Embiid provided, he was clearly referring to a sequence that began with less than four minutes to play and Atlanta up by two. Simmons had the ball on the low block and spun past the Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari. At that point, there was nothing directly between the basket and the 6-11 Simmons, but he passed up what appeared to be an easy chance for a dunk and instead tossed the ball to teammate Matisse Thybulle, who was standing near the paint. Thybulle got fouled on a layup attempt and, as noted by Embiid, made one of two free throw attempts.