Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced Monday on Instagram he is gay, making him the first active player to come out in the NFL.

“What’s up, people. I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said in a video message. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.

“I really have the best life. I got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”

Nassib added he hopes the “coming-out process” is no longer necessary in the future and he will donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that aims to prevent suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth.

In a written message that followed the video, Nassib said he “agonized over this moment for the last 15 years” and only recently decided to make a public announcement, thanks to the support of family and friends.

This story will be updated.

