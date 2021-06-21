Both men gained in stature. But strewn behind them, embarrassed or mortified to varying degrees, were many of the greatest players in the world, including Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a 44 on the back nine; his feuding buddy, Brooks Koepka, who collapsed on the last three holes to blow his final chance; and Rory McIlroy, who came apart, as has become his habit, when faced with a chance for his fifth major title.