Perhaps none of those will mingle with sports history quite like the story of Rahm, the Spaniard who got withdrawn three rounds into a Memorial tournament he dominated by six strokes on June 5, then won a U.S. Open that addled a batch of other contenders on Sunday. Those 15 days included a painful inability to witness his visiting parents’ first meeting with his infant son (“truly, truly a hard thing”), a flight from Ohio (tournament) to Arizona (home) on “basically an ambulance on air,” and a mild reprieve when a second consecutive negative test result on June 12 shortened his isolation.
Then, upon arrival at Torrey Pines early last week with his paucity of practice, the whole story featured that rare interview session that concerned vaccine timing, seeing as how Rahm’s positive test in Ohio came after a vaccination but before the end of the prescribed 14-day window. “Looking back on it, yeah, I guess I wish I would have done it earlier,” he said, “but thinking on scheduling purposes and having the PGA [in May] and defending the Memorial, to be honest, it wasn’t on my mind.”
That same guy won the U.S. Open. He did so five days after hoping out loud by saying, “Yeah, I still have the memory of all those great golf shots I played, right? I’m going to choose to remember that,” which sounded mildly desperate. He did so five days after drawing some chortles with, “I had [the virus], I got the antibodies, got the vaccination. I feel invincible at this point.”
His score line from the Memorial, the annual Jack Nicklaus-shepherded event Rahm had won in 2020 to vault to the No. 1 world ranking, forever will read a glum 68-65-64-W/D.
Once the PGA officials came to inform him after his third round, and once his face went buried into his hands, there began the kind of strange trip that could happen only in 2020-21, a 15-day run through benign devastation to untold elation.
First, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa knew newfound contention and had themselves a Sunday duel at the Memorial, with Cantlay winning in a playoff and calling it “such a weird situation and very unfortunate,” with a “new paradigm” to follow and a win tinged with “maybe a little hint of something I can’t quite put my finger on.”
Morikawa said: “You know, it took me an hour or so to really digest what happened. I was in the locker room, and then my girlfriend texted me. I went downstairs to look at the TV, and you see what happened to Jon and it’s awful. He deserved to go out and play really well, and he was 18 under [par].”
Rahm, who would possess the gumption to watch that final round on TV, immediately began to field calls and texts of support, beginning with a three-time major winner known as one of the most decent souls in sports.
“The first person who called me that wasn’t family, it was right away when I was in the isolation trailer, was Padraig Harrington,” Rahm said, “and he told me a story in which he was leading by five after 54 holes, signed the wrong scorecard and got disqualified. He said he got a lot more from that instance, he learned a lot more than he would ever learn from the win.”
Harrington clearly referenced the astounding 2000 International Open at the Belfry in England when, half an hour before Harrington, then 28, was to tee off five shots ahead of José María Olazábal and Peter Price, officials had noticed Harrington had forgotten to sign his scorecard from the round that previous Thursday. Olazábal won the tournament and told of waking up that Sunday planning some necessary on-course aggression and then finding said aggression unnecessary.
Rahm, continuing: “Nick Faldo texted me the next morning and told me a story of how he was winning a tournament. He was leading by six with six holes to go and got disqualified as well, and how he learned from that and got a win the week after on I think it was the Million Dollar Shootout in South Africa, I believe.”
Faldo clearly referenced the 1994 Alfred Dunhill Masters in Bali, Indonesia, when he led by six with six holes to play only to merit disqualification for having moved a stone from a bunker on the previous day. “I’ve broken the rules,” Faldo told reporters then. “It’s a shame for me, the sponsors and the event.”
Rahm, continuing: “I believed from the biggest setbacks we can get some of the biggest breakthroughs, and that’s why I stay so positive. That’s why I kept telling Kelley [his wife], when she was devastated about what happened, and my family and everybody around me: ‘Something good is going to come. I don’t know what, but something good is going to come,’ and I felt it today out there on the golf course. I had in mind Padraig and Nick when I was out there on the golf course a couple times knowing that they won shortly after, and I knew today was my day.”
Of all the unforeseeable possibilities of an unfamiliar situation, a player who has practiced his share of hardness on himself found himself with the least amount of pressure in any of his 21 majors, because of a positive test result that had granted him an excuse to be human. Fifteen days after “arguably the best performance of my life” had fizzled from something unrelated to golf, he had found the most meaningful outcome of his life.
“I mean, I might have looked calm,” he said. “I was not calm. I wish people could see our heart rate when we’re playing in those moments because that was tense. It’s going. But you practice to let your body basically take over, right? That’s what I did.”
The thing is, he did so without much practice, another chapter in the everlasting mystery of golf.
Read more: