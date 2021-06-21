Rahm, continuing: “I believed from the biggest setbacks we can get some of the biggest breakthroughs, and that’s why I stay so positive. That’s why I kept telling Kelley [his wife], when she was devastated about what happened, and my family and everybody around me: ‘Something good is going to come. I don’t know what, but something good is going to come,’ and I felt it today out there on the golf course. I had in mind Padraig and Nick when I was out there on the golf course a couple times knowing that they won shortly after, and I knew today was my day.”