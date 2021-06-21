Legal experts, meanwhile, said they expected an onslaught of litigation against the college sports behemoth in the wake of the ruling.
“This will embolden many continued legal challenges,” said Dionne Koller, a law professor and the director of the University of Baltimore Center for Sport and the Law.
The ruling comes as the NCAA scrambles to respond to a wave of state legislation that will allow athletes to profit from their celebrity, with laws taking effect in several states July 1. NCAA President Mark Emmert is urging the organization to adopt new rules before then allowing athletes across the country to profit from their name, image and likeness.
“The NCAA is now fighting with one hand behind their backs,” said Michael Carrier, a professor at Rutgers University who filed an amicus brief in the case in favor of college athletes.
In a statement, the NCAA presented the ruling as only a narrow loss that still upholds the organization’s ability to place limits on athletes.
“While today’s decision preserves the lower court ruling, it also reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits, consistent with the NCAA’s mission to support student-athletes,” the statement said.
The ruling, however, undermined what had been the NCAA’s best argument against athlete pay, a defense based on preserving amateurism in college sports that would exempt it from antitrust laws. Without that defense, experts said, and the case that the NCAA had used to underpin it, it will be more difficult for the NCAA to sustain other restrictions in court.
Ramogi Huma, the executive director of the National College Players Association, a nonprofit athlete rights advocacy group that spurred the Not NCAA Property movement, said the ruling “will go a long way in making a case to open this issue up more broadly.”
Huma said he planned to use the ruling to push to “restructure college sports” around athlete pay and athlete rights. He and other advocates hope to push bills allowing other types of athlete compensation and set off a domino effect in statehouses across the country, just as happened with name, image and likeness legislation.
In California, the College Athlete Race and Gender Equity Act would require colleges earning large amounts of revenue from sports to pay royalty fees to athletes and would limit wealthy college athletics departments’ spending on administrators and athletic facilities.
“This ruling is a signal to states that they should be doing better,” Huma said.
It was a scathing concurrence from one Supreme Court judge, Brett M. Kavanaugh, that is likely to offer the best ammunition for college rights activists such as Huma — and to lawyers seeking to further weaken the NCAA in lower courts across the country.
In his concurrence, which no other justices joined, Kavanaugh painted the NCAA’s refusal to pay athletes as a matter of racial justice, declaring its business model as one that would be “flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America."
“From a legal standpoint, the opinion was narrow," said Koller, of the University of Baltimore. "But if I’m a lawyer and I’m looking to continue to challenge [the NCAA’s] restraints, this was a very good day.”
The ruling is also likely to deal a blow to the NCAA in Congress, where there is a bipartisan appetite — albeit a limited one — to pass federal legislation governing athletes’ ability to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
Emmert asked Congress to grant the NCAA a limited exemption to antitrust laws as part of the legislation, a concession that some Republicans appeared to support. But the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling — and the argument of Kavanaugh, a conservative, for an even broader scope of athlete rights — makes the NCAA’s chances of getting an exemption much more remote, experts said.
It could even drum up bipartisan support for more far-reaching legislation, which the NCAA has opposed, offering athletes rights beyond their ability to profit from their fame.
“If you were a member of Congress thinking, ‘Maybe the Supreme Court will do our work for us,’ … they’ve spoken and they’ve done so in a way that says, 'This wasn’t even a close call,’ ” Koller said.
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), one of the primary advocates in Congress on athlete pay, made it clear he saw the ruling Monday as a battering ram in a fight against the NCAA.
“The NCAA collusion machine, designed to keep college athletes impoverished so the billions in profits can be kept for a small cabal of insiders, is finally starting to crumble to pieces,” Murphy tweeted.