It doesn’t take a microscope to see the difference. Something ha s changed for Schwarber, and that something has lifted an offense that begged for his power, and any bit of production from him, in April and May. Manager Dave Manirtinez felt that by hitting Schwarber first and putting him in front of Trea Turner and Juan Soto in the order, Schwarber would get more fastballs and pitches in the strike zone. That follows the simple logic that pitchers don’t want runners on when Turner or Soto are up, and so they would try to avoid walking Schwarber — or any player in his spot — as a way of limiting Turner’s and Soto’s influence on the game.