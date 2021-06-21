Since June 4, Scherzer has pitched just a third of an inning — though he may come off the injured list as soon as Tuesday night in Philadelphia, and he has pledged that the groin strain that sent him there was minor, not major. Strasburg has pitched just 21⅔ innings all year — and 26⅔ innings since winning the World Series MVP award and signing a seven-year, $245-million deal. It says here, and has said here for years, that in order for the Nats to be the best versions of themselves, Scherzer and Strasburg must be something resembling the best versions of themselves.