But this year’s lottery, slated for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN, could be double the fun for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors, who each have the chance to land two lottery picks in a well-regarded 2021 class thanks to the bill coming due on past trades.
As the Thunder, Magic and Warriors cross their fingers for good luck with the ping pong balls, here’s an overview look at their best-case scenarios and how they got here.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder tanked hard to improve their chances at lottery magic, claiming the fourth spot in the draft lottery order after resting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Al Horford after the all-star break. As such, Oklahoma City has an 11.5 percent chance to land the top pick and potentially select Cunningham, who starred at nearby Oklahoma State.
But Thunder President Sam Presti also has a chance at two top-five picks thanks to the Russell Westbrook/Chris Paul trade with the Houston Rockets. Houston holds the top spot in this year’s order, but it must convey its pick to Oklahoma City if it lands outside the top four.
Remember, the draft lottery uses ping pong balls to select the top four teams and then doles out the picks to the remaining teams in reverse order based on their record. If four teams leapfrog the Rockets, they will have to send the fifth pick to the Thunder. Such a scenario — which has a 47.9 percent chance of happening — could theoretically allow the Thunder to take both Cunningham and a player like Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs.
Parting with this year’s pick would be nothing short of a calamity for the Rockets, who are hamstrung by John Wall’s contract and desperately need a young building block to pair with promising center Christian Wood.
Orlando Magic
The Magic has landed top overall picks like Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard, but their lottery luck hasn’t been nearly as strong over the past decade. After blowing up the roster with trade deadline moves and parting with Coach Steve Clifford, the Magic will be praying for a franchise-changer like Cunningham or Mobley. By virtue of finishing third in the draft lottery order, Orlando has a 14 percent chance of getting the top pick.
When Orlando shipped all-star center Nikola Vucevic to Chicago in March for a package that included a 2021 first-round pick, many observers thought that the move would boost the Bulls into the playoffs. Instead, they endured a late-season tailspin and landed in the eighth spot in the lottery order. It could be worse: Chicago’s vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas protected the pick so that it won’t convey if the Bulls jump up into one of the top four spots in the lottery.
Given that Chicago only has a 20.3 percent chance of leaping into the top four, Orlando will probably come home with two top-10 picks and it boasts a best-case scenario of No. 1 and No. 8. That almost certainly won’t be enough to turn the Magic into playoff contenders in 2022, but it would help provide a direction that has been sorely lacking since Howard’s departure in 2012.
Golden State Warriors
Fans of chaos (and fans of Stephen Curry) should root for the Warriors to land the top pick. Golden State landed the 14th and last spot in the draft lottery order after barely missing out on the playoffs by losing to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. That gives the Warriors a measly 0.5 percent chance of landing the top pick.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are also in line to claim the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first-round pick thanks to the D’Angelo Russell/Andrew Wiggins swap from 2020. Minnesota, which landed in the sixth spot in the order, only gets to keep its pick if it jumps up into the top three. Otherwise, it goes to the Warriors.
That sets up the following (highly unlikely) best-case scenario: Golden State jumps up to the top spot with its own pick and Minnesota jumps into the fourth spot, thereby ceding its pick to Golden State. Suddenly, the Warriors, who picked center James Wiseman at No. 2 last year, would have choices galore. Want to chase a superstar to pair with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for a 2022 title push? Simply package Wiseman, Cunningham and Suggs together and that’s opening a lot of doors. Or the Warriors could use their picks to assemble an intriguing young core that would develop together in preparation for a post-Curry era.
The far more likely scenario is that Golden State stays at No. 14 and claims Minnesota’s pick in the vicinity of No. 6. Even then, the Warriors will be positioned to make noise via trade this summer as they attempt to climb back into the playoffs and the title contender conversation.
Minnesota will be praying that it leaps into the top three after injuries foiled its plan to create an all-star pairing with Karl-Anthony Towns and Russell. If the Timberwolves keep their pick, they could use it to find a wing partner for 2020 top pick Anthony Edwards or to grab inside help for Towns with a defensive-minded big man like Mobley. While Towns has yet to make noise about seeking greener pastures, adding another top young prospect to the fold would make it easier for the Timberwolves to move their all-star center if the time comes.