“We have a lot of work to do as a community, and I just hope the folks there at the school district take this as a teachable moment and work with these young people,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Monday to local station KSWB. “Help them understand this is not acceptable and quite honestly is not going to set them up well for success. We are in a diverse, global economy, and if we have young people who are harboring these kinds of feelings, they’re not going to be successful in their lives.”