“Tortillas were flying in the air at our bench and stuff,” Anthony Garibay, an Orange Glen player, told San Diego’s KGTV. “It was a great game between both teams, we both played our hearts out, and it ended in a way it shouldn’t have ended. The players who obviously threw the tortillas and whoever came up with that should obviously be punished, you know, definitely not taken lightly.”
The episode prompted an apology Sunday from Coronado Unified School District Governing Board, which said in a letter to the Escondido Union High School District, which oversees Orange Glen, that it was convening an emergency meeting Tuesday to “hear the initial results of ongoing investigations and consider additional actions that may need to be taken.”
“We fully condemn the racism, classism, and colorism which fueled the actions of the perpetrators,” the Coronado district board wrote. It also cited a separate letter Sunday from Coronado schools superintendent Karl Mueller, who described the incident as “reprehensible” and promised “swift action.”
Saying there is “no place for hate” in their district, Escondido school officials wrote Sunday: “We do not tolerate racism, cultural disrespect, or any other behaviors that demean others. … It is incumbent upon us to create environments in our larger communities where our students feel respected, valued, and safe.”
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the state’s governing body for high school sports, said Sunday it was reviewing the incident and “will determine the appropriate next steps.” It added it “prohibits discrimination or any acts that are disrespectful or demeaning toward a member school, student-athlete, or school community.”
In a tweet Sunday, Coronado Coach J.D. Laaperi pointed to “a community member” who “brought tortillas and distributed them which was unacceptable and racist in nature.” Laaperi, whose school has a mostly White student population, said Coronado “does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action.”
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Orange Glen Coach Chris Featherly accused Laaperi of making disrespectful comments while both sides were waiting for a postgame ceremony. When Featherly confronted Laaperi, the former said, tortillas began flying at his team.
“He started the whole incident,” Orange Glen assistant Lizardo Reynoso said of Laaperi to KGTV. Reynoso said he and others told Laaperi, “You gotta learn how to win with class and dignity.”
Coronado police said they identified an adult male who brought tortillas to the game (via KSWB).
“We are extremely disturbed by the behavior of some of those attending last night’s basketball game,” police said Sunday. “Their actions are completely unacceptable.”
“We have a lot of work to do as a community, and I just hope the folks there at the school district take this as a teachable moment and work with these young people,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Monday to local station KSWB. “Help them understand this is not acceptable and quite honestly is not going to set them up well for success. We are in a diverse, global economy, and if we have young people who are harboring these kinds of feelings, they’re not going to be successful in their lives.”
