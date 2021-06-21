The force of Kavanaugh’s words received plenty of attention and connected with plenty of regular sports fans who are leery of the paternalistic motives of college sports. After the unanimous decision, his passionate thoughts seemed like the legal equivalent of a quarterback throwing a deep touchdown pass when ahead 35-0, or a basketball player dunking in the closing seconds of a game already won. Some, including the NCAA, took it as a wild, rogue scorning. But Kavanaugh punctuated what Justice Neil M. Gorsuch had said more delicately in writing for the court. In its own way, the main opinion hit just as hard as Kavanaugh did.