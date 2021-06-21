Garufi put the ball where his coach asked and, when the Spartans’ goalkeeper failed to grab it, a mad scramble ensued. Somewhere in the mess of bodies, Patriots senior Gibson Lusk poked the ball into the net. It gave Yorktown a lead for good and punctuated the full turnaround of a game that started slow and sloppy for the Patriots. Now, they are headed to the Virginia Class 6 title game after a 3-1 victory Monday.