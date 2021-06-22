“I cried because of two reasons,” he explained. “First, I think of the kids really struggling and what an example for those kids, to have a guy at one of the most storied franchises in all of American sports come out, talk about LGBTQ youth and do it — and this is the kicker — with a smile and an ease in his backyard and talk about just how much joy he’s gotten since he’s been out. We talk so much about the homophobia in sports, and it’s so overblown because we don’t talk nearly enough about the incredible joy and relief and support people feel when they take this leap.”