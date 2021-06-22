The Saxons fortified their hot start with stingy defense and an unrelenting attack, earning a 14-5 victory in Fairfax County. They will enter Saturday’s final with an undefeated record and their sights squarely set on a repeat.
“They’re very hungry,” Coach Bucky Morris said. “Just missing last season, they’ve been ready to play. Every single practice, they’re ready to go. They never miss it. We can change practice times and they’re all there, ready to go.”
Langley will travel to Stafford County and face Colonial Forge in the championship game. The Eagles, who beat Cosby, 21-9, on Tuesday, are seeking their first state title. They will enter Saturday nearly as hot as Langley, riding an 11-game win streak.
Tuesday’s semifinal presented Langley (15-0-0) with a familiar foe. W.T. Woodson (11-4-0) routed the Saxons in the 2018 Class 6 championship game, 22-11. In the two seasons since, Langley has defeated the Cavaliers in all three meetings and lost just four games total. None of those losses came against a local public school.
“Yeah, we have not lost a lot [since then],” senior defender Annie O’Hara said with a laugh. “We’re really energized. We come out here to win every game, and we try to keep the energy high.”
The Saxons had six players find the net, led by junior midfielder Katherine Senich, who scored five goals. Early in the game, senior goalkeeper Faith Ann Finch provided two key saves to keep Langley’s momentum alive.
Finch and O’Hara are two of the many Saxons who have tasted some of the past success. The roster features 11 juniors and seven seniors, most of whom were contributors to the championship team as underclassmen. Whereas many of the best high school squads are laden with experience, that Saxons team had five freshman starters. As the group has developed during the long hours of the pandemic and condensed run of this season, it has grown stronger.
“We want to do it again so badly,” O’Hara said. “We were nervous about this game, but we showed how bad we want to win. We’ll do the same thing on Saturday.”
Class 5: Riverside rolls
Riverside rolled past Albemarle, 19-5. The Rams, an instant and consistent contender in Loudoun County, are chasing the second state title in the program’s six-year history. They will go on the road to face Douglas Freeman on Saturday in Richmond.
Class 4: Dominion cruises
Two Northern Virginia programs went head-to-head as Dominion beat George Mason, 19-3, at Dominion in Sterling. Dominion is the most recent Class 4 champion, having won it all in 2019. The Titans will travel to Western Albemarle for Saturday’s final.
