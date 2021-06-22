Finch and O’Hara are two of the many Saxons who have tasted some of the past success. The roster features 11 juniors and seven seniors, most of whom were contributors to the championship team as underclassmen. Whereas many of the best high school squads are laden with experience, that Saxons team had five freshman starters. As the group has developed during the long hours of the pandemic and condensed run of this season, it has grown stronger.