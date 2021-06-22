Madison has one of the most dominant offenses of any Northern Virginia team over the past decade, with everyone in the lineup able to drive in runs. The Warhawks have outscored opponents by an average of 8.2 runs per game, and that was apparent Tuesday: Even as Lake Braddock intentionally walked stars James Triantos and Bryson Eldridge, other players showed off their offensive prowess.
“I have a lot of trust in [our lineup],” said Triantos, who is committed to North Carolina. “If I get walked, I feel disrespected because they’re disrespecting whoever is behind me, or whoever is behind [Eldridge].”
The Warhawks (17-1) will host the winner of Colgan vs. Cosby, which was postponed until Wednesday, in the state championship game Saturday.
Triantos has powered the offense as the leadoff hitter, hitting over .700 with 10 home runs. The senior also is the Warhawks’ ace. After throwing 6⅓ innings against Lake Braddock (16-2), Triantos is 8-0. Madison Coach Mark “Pudge” Gjormand said Triantos is the best high school player he has seen in Virginia.
Lake Braddock, the reigning Class 6 champion, entered Tuesday on a 13-game winning streak, but Madison allowed just two hits. The Warhawks didn’t turn in the offensive fireworks they typically do, but they scored twice on passed balls, once on a balk and on a pair of singles.
Hitting behind Triantos is Virginia commit Colin Tuft and Eldridge, an Alabama commit, both of whom are hitting above .500 and have driven in 29 runs.
“Everyone can definitely hit,” Brazell said. “This is definitely one of my favorite high school seasons.”
Madison’s turning point came in its lone loss, to Chantilly on May 25. Gjormand said the Warhawks entered the season with talent, but it took that defeat to create cohesion among the players and boost their intensity in practice. Now Madison is a win away from its first state title since 2015.
“They set a goal this year, and now they’re going to have a chance to finish it,” Gjormand said after dancing in front of his players. “It’s special. We’re playing our best baseball at the right time.”
