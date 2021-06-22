But Girardi asked for another screening, so another screening was performed. Scherzer turned his palms up, his face showing the frustration of a man stopped for additional screening at the airport, his flight boarding in 10 minutes. To be fair, that wasn’t too far off.
The Nationals eventually beat the Phillies, 3-2, with Scherzer logging five innings and yielding one run and two hits. It was his first start since going to the injured list with groin inflammation June 15. He struck out eight. He was solid, if a bit rusty, and the offense did enough against the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler to seal a 10th win in 13 games.
Yet that was all upstaged by Girardi’s request and Scherzer’s reaction. Then Scherzer finished the fifth with a strikeout, stared down Girardi, then held up his glove and hat from the dugout, taunting the manager. Girardi was ejected while en route to have a closer word with the Nationals’ ace, yelling, “Let’s go!”
MLB’s enforcement memo for foreign substances stated that a “manager will be subject to discipline if he makes the request in bad faith (e.g. a request intended to disrupt the pitcher in a critical game situation, a routine request that is not based on observable evidence, etc.). If a manager makes a request for inspection, the umpire will determine whether and when to inspect the pitcher, taking into account when the pitcher was last inspected and whether the request was made in good faith.”
In this case, Scherzer was inspected after the first inning, after the third, then upon Girardi’s request in the fourth. In the moment, home plate umpire Tim Timmons decided it was a good-faith request and acted accordingly. And in the wake of that call, a game morphed into a shouting match between grown men in pajamas.
Now let’s rewind a bit. Let’s take a deep breath, too.
On Monday, umpires began checking pitchers across the majors, part of MLB’s effort to eliminate the use of any substances aside from rosin and sweat. Starters will be checked at least twice in each outing. Relievers will be checked after the first inning they pitch. Closers will be checked before they enter, a way of avoiding any controversy at the end of contests. Pitchers face a 10-game penalty if an umpire feels anything sticky on the ball, their fingers, their glove, hat or belt.
Many in the sport, the 36-year-old Scherzer included, have argued that some sticky substance is needed to control pitches and avoid errant fastballs heading for batters’ heads. But Scherzer was also named in a recent Sports Illustrated story about Bubba Harkins, a former Los Angeles Angels visiting clubhouse manager who provided sticky substances to pitchers — allegedly Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Adam Wainwright, among others — and is suing MLB for defamation after he was fired in March 2020.
When asked about the report last week, Scherzer declined to comment while litigation is still pending. (Harkins’s complaint was thrown out by a judge, but he is appealing.) Then Scherzer was thrust into the first controversy of baseball’s feeling-belts-hats-and-gloves-for-a-mix-of-rosin-and-sunscreen-or-something-else era.
Before this week, managers could ask umpires to check an opposing pitcher for sticky stuff. But since it was such a regular practice, the deterrent for each manager was that the opposing dugout would just do the same to their guy. Girardi, for example, had never had Scherzer inspected in prior meetings, the most recent one coming June 4. Tuesday, though, he wanted Scherzer looked at after striking out third baseman Alec Bohm on a 95-mph fastball.
Girardi kept touching his hat, indicating Scherzer may have something sticky on the bill of his. That’s when Scherzer nearly dropped his pants. That’s when his manager, Dave Martinez, rushed from the dugout, argued with the umpires and soon left the field screaming and pointing at Girardi. That’s when Scherzer rubbed his hand through his hair, peering at Girardi while saying: “It’s sweat. … It’s sweat!”
And that boiled to the end of the fifth, with Scherzer striking out J.T. Realmuto on a 96-mph fastball, his 106th and final pitch, before fixing his eyes on Girardi. The manager stepped out of his dugout, leaning toward the Nationals’, later making his way around the warning track in their direction. Scherzer held up his glove and hat, taunting Girardi, and Washington pitching coach Jim Hickey seemed to mock Girardi, too, his hands in the air in fake fear. Girardi was then ejected by Timmons.
Four full innings remained. Brad Hand stranded the bases loaded in the ninth, completing a four-out, 34-pitch save to keep the Nationals on a tear. But the night shifted when Girardi chose to test Scherzer, and it never shifted back. Here were the first reverberations of regulating what had been accepted for so long, what was stitched through the game like spitting and rain delays. Here was what to expect.
