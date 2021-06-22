On Monday, umpires began checking pitchers across the majors, part of MLB’s effort to eliminate the use of any substances aside from rosin and sweat. Starters will be checked at least twice in each outing. Relievers will be checked after the first inning they pitch. Closers will be checked before they enter, a way of avoiding any controversy at the end of contests. Pitchers face a 10-game penalty if an umpire feels anything sticky on the ball, their fingers, their glove, hat or belt.