Despite not claiming the top pick and missing out on a chance to slot in Cunningham as a replacement for Harden, who forced his way out of Houston in a January trade to the Brooklyn Nets, the Rockets emerged as big winners. Had Houston slipped out of the top four spots, it would have needed to send its first-round pick to Oklahoma City as part of the 2019 trade involving Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. Instead, it is likely to choose among Southern California center Evan Mobley, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and G League Ignite guard Jalen Green.