“It’s going to mean a lot for this team,” former Pistons center Ben Wallace, the franchise’s lottery representative, said on ESPN’s broadcast of the lottery drawing. “This team is heading in the right direction. You’ve got a group of young guys that come out and play hard. The sky should be the limit.”
The Rockets will pick second. The Cleveland Cavaliers will pick third after jumping up from the fifth spot. Two years after winning the NBA Finals, the Toronto Raptors will select fourth after moving up from seventh.
The rest of the lottery order unfolded as follows: Orlando Magic at No. 5, Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 6, Golden State Warriors at No. 7, Magic at No. 8, Sacramento Kings at No. 9, New Orleans Pelicans at No. 10, Charlotte Hornets at No. 11, San Antonio Spurs at No. 12, Indiana Pacers at No. 13 and Warriors at No. 14.
Few organizations need a franchise player such as Cunningham more than the Pistons, who finished 20-52, bought out Blake Griffin in a cost-cutting move and missed the playoffs for the 10th time in the past 12 years. Detroit, which is entering the second year of a rebuilding effort under General Manager Troy Weaver, has not selected first since 1970, when it landed Hall of Famer Bob Lanier.
Positionally, the 6-foot-8 Cunningham, who has drawn comparisons to James Harden and Luka Doncic because of his do-it-all playmaking ability, looks like a clean fit between point guard Killian Hayes and small forward Saddiq Bey, who were selected in the first round last year. The Pistons desperately need injections of scoring and excitement after ranking 26th in offensive efficiency this season and consistently ranking near the bottom in average home attendance for the past decade.
Weaver told reporters Tuesday he would consider five prospects with the first pick, noting Cunningham was “a talented young man” and “for sure at the top of the list.”
Despite not claiming the top pick and missing out on a chance to slot in Cunningham as a replacement for Harden, who forced his way out of Houston in a January trade to the Brooklyn Nets, the Rockets emerged as big winners. Had Houston slipped out of the top four spots, it would have needed to send its first-round pick to Oklahoma City as part of the 2019 trade involving Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. Instead, it is likely to choose among Southern California center Evan Mobley, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and G League Ignite guard Jalen Green.
Houston General Manager Rafael Stone must decide whether Mobley, a versatile defender, represents a positional conflict with center Christian Wood, who signed as a free agent in November. If the Rockets go with a guard, Green, who spent the season in the NBA’s developmental league as part of a new program that allows high school players to bypass college before entering the draft, would help the Rockets fill big holes on the wing.
Cleveland has selected three perimeter players in recent drafts — Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro — and could use a big man with Mobley’s skill set.
Suggs, a smart floor general who emerged as the breakout star of the NCAA tournament as a freshman, would be an intriguing replacement for Kyle Lowry in Toronto if the Raptors’ longtime point guard departs in free agency.
The Thunder missed out on the possibility of holding two top-five picks, but the Warriors and Magic landed two lottery selections thanks to previous trades. The Warriors will pick seventh and 14th after acquiring the Minnesota Timberwolves’ pick in a 2020 trade involving D’Angelo Russell and Andrew Wiggins, and the Magic will pick fifth and eighth after receiving the Chicago Bulls’ pick in a trade deadline move involving all-star center Nikola Vucevic.