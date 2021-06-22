“It really was one for the books,” the fan, Dante Brewer, who was still a bit hoarse from all the yelling he did, said in a phone interview Monday.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning of a scoreless game, Trea Turner singled and Juan Soto walked in consecutive plate appearances, prompting New York Mets Manager Luis Rojas to go to his bullpen. During the pitching change, “Gimme Some Lovin’” blared from Nationals Park’s speakers.
The fan cam found Brewer standing in the Diamond Club section behind home plate, pumping his fists and imploring his fellow Nationals fans to get loud. Earlier in the inning, Brewer said he had noticed a preponderance of boisterous Mets fans in the crowd, and he was determined to do something about it.
“You go to a golf tournament and you expect it to be quiet, but this is baseball,” the 30-year-old D.C. native said. “You can’t let another group of fans come in here and outshine you. I was pretty sure we could get this pumped up. We were getting down to the wire and we needed to make it happen.”
As Mets reliever Miguel Castro continued to warm, the camera cut to other fans in different sections throughout the park. One flexed his biceps. Another did the Sprinkler. Then it returned to Brewer, who attended the game with his girlfriend. Brewer flipped his red Soto Nationals T-shirt over his head, revealing a white tank undershirt and drawing laughter and louder cheers.
“Everything’s opening back up, so we’re all super excited,” Brewer said. “I was thinking, ‘Let’s get our momentum up. Let’s all get pumped up. Somebody’s got to get hyped.’ I’m known to enjoy sporting events and I was super excited to just have the opportunity to be with my girlfriend and go to the game. It was just really good energy.”
About a minute later, with the camera focused on him again, Brewer tore his undershirt to shreds and shouted some more, much to the surprise of an usher in the background. Brewer said his girlfriend, who is still his girlfriend, was letting him be “in his own element” and loved the energy as much as everyone else around him. Ryan Zimmerman grounded into a double play to end the inning moments later, but Yan Gomes delivered the game-winning single in the ninth to give Washington a 1-0 win.
“I knew they could win the game,” Brewer said. “They just needed a little love.”
Brewer accepted high-fives and photo requests from fans who recognized him from the video board as he left the ballpark. At work on Monday, colleagues and clients who had seen the video asked him about it. He said he plans to frame his Soto T-shirt, which suffered minor damage to the collar, along with his tickets to commemorate the night.
“Need this guy back at Nats Park ASAP,” MASN reporter Dan Kolko tweeted in response to the video. “Got the crowd so fired up, and believe me when I tell you he got the Nats’ dugout fired up too.”
“I definitely will go back and do it again,” Brewer said. “If that’s what it takes for us to get another win, let’s do it.”
