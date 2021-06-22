Mississippi State ended up scoring six times in the inning and went on to a 6-5 win at TD Ameritrade Park.
The loss dropped Virginia into an elimination game against Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday. Virginia is 6-0 in elimination games in this year’s NCAA tournament, but it will have to bounce back after letting a late lead slip away.
McGarry entered Tuesday’s game with an 0-5 record and a 6.06 ERA. But the senior right-hander was stellar in a super regional start, when he allowed two hits and struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings as he took a no-decision against Dallas Baptist.
The senior from Portola Valley, Calif., was even better Tuesday. He retired the first five batters, issued a walk, then set down 12 straight before hitting Rowdey Jordan with a pitch with two outs in the sixth.
In the seventh, MSU cleanup hitter Luke Hancock hit a drive to the wall that right fielder Kyle Teel waited for before reaching up to catch. But Mississippi State didn’t miss its chance in the eighth.
Virginia pulled within 6-5 in the bottom half when Chris Newell homered, but that was all the Cavaliers managed.
Mississippi State’s pitchers were on the ropes most of Tuesday night. Virginia’s offense put pressure on Bulldogs starting pitcher Christian MacLeod right away, stringing together productive at-bat after productive at-bat.
Zack Gelof led off the bottom of the first with a single and was sacrificed to second before Teel lined an RBI single to center. Virginia stranded two in scoring position, but there was more to come in the second.
Jake Gelof led off with a walk and was sacrificed to second before the next three batters — Newell, Zack Gelof and Max Cotier — delivered RBI hits. Newell, the No. 9 hitter, lined a double to the fence in left-center. Gelof then doubled inside the third base bag, and Cotier lined a single to center to make it 4-0.
That knocked MacLeod out of the game. It was his shortest outing of the season in his 18th start.
But Virginia missed chances to tack on more runs. Later in the second, it loaded the bases with one out, but reliever Preston Johnson got two strikeouts to end the threat. The Cavaliers had runners at the corners with one out in the fourth and sixth innings but came away empty, eventually stranding 10 runners on the night.
Newell finished with three hits, two runs and two RBI, and Zack Gelof and Teel had three hits apiece. The teams combined to tie a CWS record by using 13 pitchers, including eight by the Bulldogs.
