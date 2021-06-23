Houston’s Jose Altuve hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning on Wednesday night in Camden Yarkds. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

When the Baltimore Orioles returned from their latest winless road trip, the thought of being home surely provided at least some comfort.

They had won five games in their previous homestand, as many as they had won regardless of venue in May. But even Camden Yards could not provide salvation this past week, with a 13-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night completing a sweep and 1-5 homestand.

The blowout extended a losing streak to five that began with Saturday’s ninth-inning blown lead and included a loss Monday in which the Orioles were held hitless until the eighth. Their lone win on this stay in Baltimore prevented what would otherwise be their second 14-game losing streak of the year.

The Astros scored three runs, all with two outs, in the top of the first against Thomas Eshelman, as many as the Orioles had scored in the first two games of the series. That total carried through Wednesday.

After another two-out run in the second, José Altuve drilled a two-run home run off Eshelman with one out in the fourth, leaving Eshelman with a 7.27 ERA despite a successful first start.

“These guys take really good at-bats,” Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said of the Astros, who have outscored opponents by 60 runs (81-21) during their current 10-game winning streak. “They’re pros. They don’t swing at pitches out of the zone, and they start rallies and then they capitalize.”

The Astros added another two-out run in the sixth, then fully broke the game open with four runs in the seventh.

— Baltimore Sun