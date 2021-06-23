The teams were knotted at 3-3 after four overtime periods before First Colonial won the penalty kicks, 3-2.
Bruton said she thought the experience will be a positive one, even if it stings now. “Years from now, even though the loss hurts, this will still be a memory that they can cherish,” she said.
The Falcons were aggressive from the start, with Taylor Price having four good runs toward goal on the receiving end of passes that reached the goalie before she did. At the 20-minute mark, Price got hold of a rebounded shot, turned the ball around and drilled a shot into the back corner of the net, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.
The hosts responded four minutes later. Karleigh Minson perfectly executed a free kick from 20 yards, just over the four-defender wall of the Falcons and to the right of goalie Kasie Kilmer.
Just before halftime, a long shot by Briar Woods’ Natalie Borsuk bounced off the crossbar and in front of Sophie Maltese, whose shot hit Patriot goalie Allison Karpovich. Price recovered the errant ball and knocked home her second goal with seconds left in extra time, giving the Falcons a 2-1 lead at intermission.
The Falcons appeared to assume control of the game in the 55th minute, when Allie Harvich delivered from 15 yards off the left wing, extending Briar Woods’ lead to 3-1.
But again, First Colonial stormed back quickly, needing only a minute to respond when Sydney Miller kicked a low shot into the left corner of the Briar Woods net.
Briar Woods’ defense held up for the next 20 minutes, handling each First Colonial run with a save or steal. But with the clock nearing zero, Minson struck again, evening the score at 3.
The overtimes, which included two five-minute periods followed by a sudden-death format with two more five-minute periods, were all scoreless.
The Falcons got the jump on penalty kicks, with Maltese and Lauren Cundey scoring on the first two kicks while First Colonial connecting on one.
Both teams missed on the third, and the Falcons’ fourth shot went wide. In return, the Patriots were successful with their fourth kick, tying the score at 2.
Harvich’s shot was stopped by Karpovich, leaving Minson with the fifth and deciding kick. After a pause, Minson looked toward the sky and delivered the deciding goal.
